Dreo unveils world's smartest milk frother, and it can make latte art with any type of milk

QUICK SUMMARY
Dreo has launched its first ever smart beverage marker, the BaristaMaker Milk Frother. It's regarded as the world's first professional smart milk frother and is able to create latte art with all types of milk.
The BaristaMaker launched on Kickstarter last week, and backers are still able to pledge £62 ($80) to receive the first batch of shipments at the end of September. It'll be available for consumers to purchase from October onwards.
Typically known for manufacturing some of the best fans on the market, Dreo has moved towards the kitchen appliance industry with the launch of its latest product, the BaristaMaker Milk Frother. Whilst the smart home brand produced the ChefMaker Combi Fryer last year, the BaristaMaker is its first beverage appliance.
Marketed as the world's first professional smart milk frother, the BaristaMaker is able to create latte art directly with all types of milk, from dairy to plant-based. It's set to revolutionise home coffee preparation, offering barista-quality microfoam at the touch of a button.
The milk frother launched on Kickstarter last week, and has already exceeded its starting goal by over £350,000 ($465,000) at the of writing. Backers are still able to pledge £62 ($80) to receive the first batch of shipments at the end of September, or it'll be available for consumers to purchase from October onwards.
Combining advanced food science with expert barista techniques, the Dreo BaristaMaker can create silky, dense microfoam that's ideal for latte art and creative drinks. With a patented impeller combo design and tailored multi-stage algorithms, it mimics the precision of professional frothing processes, highlighting it as one of the best milk frothers that's been launched in a while.
It's able to offer multiple foam options, perfectly frothing both dairy and plant-based milks, and is an excellent companion for powdered drinks like matcha and hot chocolate. Additionally, it doubles as a stainless steel pitcher for easy pouring, ensuring an exceptional experience every time.
As mentioned, the BaristaMaker has been a hit with consumers, with over 10,000 community users expressing interest and backing the project financially. We'll be reviewing the frother shortly at T3, so keep an eye out in the coming weeks.
Check out these 3 simple latte art designs explained by a coffee expert next.
Lizzie is T3's Home Staff Writer, also covering style, living and wellness. She works closely with Bethan Girdler-Maslen, T3's Home Editor, ensuring all the latest news, trends and recommendations are covered. Outside of T3, Lizzie can be found mooching around Bath, attempting (or at least trying to) a new DIY project or spending time with family and friends.
