Beat the heat with these 3 popular ice cream makers (and they're all on sale)

Whenever temperatures reach 20°C and over, there's only one solution when it comes to us Brits – and I'm not talking about shutting all the curtains and moaning about it being "too hot" over and over again. Let's talk about the best ice cream makers.

These wonderful machines have grown in popularity over recent years, especially since a number of big name brands have jumped on the bandwagon. Ninja, ProCook and Cuisinart have all released recent models, and it's safe to say, we're obsessed.

To celebrate (or commiserate – depends how you look at it) this week's heatwave, I've rounded up the three best ice cream maker deals currently available. Take a look:

Ninja CREAMi: was £199.99, now £149.00 at Ninja (save £50)

The Ninja CREAMi has 7 preset programs, ranging from Ice Cream, Gelato, Sorbet, Smoothie Bowl, Light Ice Cream, Milkshake & Mix-Ins. It's one of the most popular models on the market at the moment, so grab it whilst it's currently £50 off. Read our full review to find out more.

Cuisinart Ice Cream & Dessert Maker: was £138.95, now £70.00 at Wayfair (save £68)

With its 1.4L capacity, this is the ice-cream maker to go for if you've got a large family. It'll supply plenty of homemade fresh ice cream, frozen yoghurt or sorbet to go around, and it looks beautiful on the countertop as well. Take a read of our thoughts when it first came out.

Magimix Gelato Expert: was £500.00, now £449.00 at Amazon (save £51)

Now, this is the real deal. It's expensive, but the Magimix Gelato Expert makes 100% homemade natural ice cream, sorbet, frozen yoghurt and granitas from just 30 minutes. A built-in freezer unit also means no pre-freezing is necessary

Made your choice? Check out the 6 unusual ways to use your ice cream maker next.