“Alexa, put the kettle on” – Morphy Richards’ new smart kettle just made it easier to make your morning coffee

QUICK SUMMARY Morphy Richards has launched its Halo 1.5L Alexa Kettle, a new smart kettle that connects directly to the Alexa app. Priced at £119.99, the Morphy Richards Halo 1.5L Alexa Kettle has six temperature settings, an LED touchscreen display and works with your Echo smart speaker.

A morning cup of tea or coffee is a staple of many people’s morning routines. But if (like me) it takes a lot to get you out of bed in the morning, the Morphy Richards Halo 1.5L Alexa Kettle will make your morning cuppa a lot quicker and easier, thanks to its Alexa compatibility.

One of the last things I expected to be upgraded with smart technology was the humble kettle. But smart kettles have been on the rise in the past few years, as you can remotely control them using an app or your voice, so you can have boiling water at the ready for when you finally get out of bed for your morning brew.

Morphy Richards is the latest manufacturer to join the smart kettle party with the recent launch of its new Morphy Richards Halo 1.5L Alexa Kettle . It can connect to your Alexa app or Echo smart speaker , so you can ask Alexa to boil the kettle, schedule timings and adjust the temperature.

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The Morphy Richards Halo 1.5L Alexa Kettle looks like an ordinary kettle for all intents and purposes. It has a matt black colour with a 360° cordless base, but where it differs is its LED touchscreen display which you can manually adjust and check your boil’s progress.

(Image credit: Morphy Richards)

With six temperature settings to choose from, the Morphy Richards Halo 1.5L Alexa Kettle can be boiled between 40°C and 100°C, depending on the drink you’re making. It has a generous 1.5-litre capacity, and a digital water level indicator which shows you how much water you have in the kettle.

But as a smart kettle, the best part of the Morphy Richards Halo 1.5L Alexa Kettle is its smart controls. Being able to say “Alexa, boil the kettle” is a game changer, especially if you want to save yourself time waiting around – a watched pot never boils, after all!

With the Morphy Richards Halo 1.5L Alexa Kettle, you can also use your voice to set schedules and temperatures. For example, you can say “Alexa, boil the kettle at 7pm” and it’ll do this for you at exactly the time you’ve requested, or you can say “Alexa, set the temperature to 80°C” to get the right heat for your drink.

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Other handy features of the Morphy Richards Halo 1.5L Alexa Kettle is its keep warm function which will keep your water hot for up to an hour after boiling. It’s a great appliance to add to your smart home ecosystem, especially if you’re an Alexa user, and it’s sure to become a big part of your morning routine.