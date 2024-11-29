You need these 5 products to create the perfect grooming routine – and they're all reduced for Black Friday

Black Friday is the ultimate chance to jumpstart your Christmas shopping, but who says you can’t treat yourself in the process? If something you’ve been eyeing makes it into the sales, now’s the time to snag it.
Well, if you're thinking about upgrading your grooming game, we've got you covered. You'll find below the five essential steps to building a top-tier grooming routine, complete with our top product recommendations.
From the best beard trimmers to the most nourishing beard oils, everything you need to elevate your routine is right here.
1. Beard brush
It's important to start with a beard brush to exfoliate and bring any dry skin to the surface. Brush slowly against and across the grain for best results, without going too hard. This option from Murdock London is a great choice, and it's currently 30% off.
2. Beard trimmer
First up is a beard trimmer, and when I say beard trimmer, I mean one of the best. The Philips OneBlade 360 is an absolute classic and holds a top spot in our guide, and there are many reasons why. It's currently hit an ultra low price in the Boots Black Friday sale as well, so grab it whilst you still can.
3. Beard shampoo
For a well-groomed beard, start with a quality beard shampoo. It gently cleanses your beard while soothing the skin underneath, ensuring your facial hair is clean, soft, and perfectly prepped for shaving. Our top pick is the King C. Gillette, and it's currently reduced to just £5.
4. Beard oil
After trimming, take a beard oil and thoroughly massage it into your beard. We always recommend beard oil over moisturiser and it's light enough to go through the hair and coat your skin, leaving it hydrated and protected. This ESPA Triple Action Grooming Oil is our favourite choice in the Black Friday sales – and not just because it's £9 off.
5. Beard cream
Finally, if your beard is long enough, consider using a styling cream. It helps shape your beard exactly how you like it while keeping it soft and natural. Plus, it leaves your beard smelling fantastic – an added bonus! This option from L'Oreal Men is a must-have, and even better, it costs less than a fiver.
