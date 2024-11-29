You need these 5 products to create the perfect grooming routine – and they're all reduced for Black Friday

Get on top of your beard game with these discounted products

Black Friday grooming deals
(Image credit: Freepik)
Lizzie Wilmot
By
published
in Deals

Black Friday is the ultimate chance to jumpstart your Christmas shopping, but who says you can’t treat yourself in the process? If something you’ve been eyeing makes it into the sales, now’s the time to snag it.

Well, if you're thinking about upgrading your grooming game, we've got you covered. You'll find below the five essential steps to building a top-tier grooming routine, complete with our top product recommendations.

From the best beard trimmers to the most nourishing beard oils, everything you need to elevate your routine is right here.

1. Beard brush

Murdock London Redchurch Beard Brush
Murdock London Redchurch Beard Brush: was £25.50 now £17.85 at LOOKFANTASTIC UK

It's important to start with a beard brush to exfoliate and bring any dry skin to the surface. Brush slowly against and across the grain for best results, without going too hard. This option from Murdock London is a great choice, and it's currently 30% off.

View Deal

2. Beard trimmer

Philips OneBlade 360
Philips OneBlade 360: was £49.99 now £33.32 at Boots.com

First up is a beard trimmer, and when I say beard trimmer, I mean one of the best. The Philips OneBlade 360 is an absolute classic and holds a top spot in our guide, and there are many reasons why. It's currently hit an ultra low price in the Boots Black Friday sale as well, so grab it whilst you still can.

View Deal

3. Beard shampoo

King C. Gillette Beard and Face Wash
King C. Gillette Beard and Face Wash: was £10 now £5 at Gillette UK

For a well-groomed beard, start with a quality beard shampoo. It gently cleanses your beard while soothing the skin underneath, ensuring your facial hair is clean, soft, and perfectly prepped for shaving. Our top pick is the King C. Gillette, and it's currently reduced to just £5.

View Deal

4. Beard oil

ESPA Triple Action Grooming Oil
ESPA Triple Action Grooming Oil: was £30 now £21 at Cult Beauty Global

After trimming, take a beard oil and thoroughly massage it into your beard. We always recommend beard oil over moisturiser and it's light enough to go through the hair and coat your skin, leaving it hydrated and protected. This ESPA Triple Action Grooming Oil is our favourite choice in the Black Friday sales – and not just because it's £9 off.

View Deal

5. Beard cream

L'Oreal Men Expert Barber Club Beard & Hair Styling Cream
L'Oreal Men Expert Barber Club Beard & Hair Styling Cream: was £9.99 now £4.99 at Amazon

Finally, if your beard is long enough, consider using a styling cream. It helps shape your beard exactly how you like it while keeping it soft and natural. Plus, it leaves your beard smelling fantastic – an added bonus! This option from L'Oreal Men is a must-have, and even better, it costs less than a fiver.

View Deal
Lizzie Wilmot
Lizzie Wilmot
Staff Writer, Home

Lizzie is T3's Home Staff Writer, also covering style, living and wellness. She works closely with Bethan Girdler-Maslen, T3's Home Editor, ensuring all the latest news, trends and recommendations are covered. Outside of T3, Lizzie can be found mooching around Bath, attempting (or at least trying to) a new DIY project or spending time with family and friends.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸