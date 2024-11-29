You need these 5 products to create the perfect grooming routine – and they're all reduced for Black Friday

Black Friday is the ultimate chance to jumpstart your Christmas shopping, but who says you can’t treat yourself in the process? If something you’ve been eyeing makes it into the sales, now’s the time to snag it.

Well, if you're thinking about upgrading your grooming game, we've got you covered. You'll find below the five essential steps to building a top-tier grooming routine, complete with our top product recommendations.

From the best beard trimmers to the most nourishing beard oils, everything you need to elevate your routine is right here.

1. Beard brush

Murdock London Redchurch Beard Brush: was £25.50 now £17.85 at LOOKFANTASTIC UK It's important to start with a beard brush to exfoliate and bring any dry skin to the surface. Brush slowly against and across the grain for best results, without going too hard. This option from Murdock London is a great choice, and it's currently 30% off.

2. Beard trimmer

Philips OneBlade 360: was £49.99 now £33.32 at Boots.com First up is a beard trimmer, and when I say beard trimmer, I mean one of the best. The Philips OneBlade 360 is an absolute classic and holds a top spot in our guide, and there are many reasons why. It's currently hit an ultra low price in the Boots Black Friday sale as well, so grab it whilst you still can.

3. Beard shampoo

4. Beard oil

ESPA Triple Action Grooming Oil: was £30 now £21 at Cult Beauty Global After trimming, take a beard oil and thoroughly massage it into your beard. We always recommend beard oil over moisturiser and it's light enough to go through the hair and coat your skin, leaving it hydrated and protected. This ESPA Triple Action Grooming Oil is our favourite choice in the Black Friday sales – and not just because it's £9 off.

5. Beard cream