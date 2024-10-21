Hate shaving? Manscaped's new foil shaver is one of the easiest (and gentlest) I've ever seen

QUICK SUMMARY Manscaped has launched its new electric foil shaver, The Chairman Pro. It's the second electric shaver the brand has produced, now boasting an array of innovative features that make it easy and gentle to use. The Chairman Pro is currently available in the US and Canada, but will be available for purchase on Manscaped's website in the UK from tomorrow.

Manscaped has announced the launch of its brand new electric foil shaver, The Chairman Pro. It features an innovative interchangeable dual-head system that's gentle on skin whilst remaining tough on hair, helping to reduce common shaving irritations. Manscaped is already known for producing the best body groomers, but it's the first time we've seen the brand apply the same expertise in an electric shaver.

Alongside the foil shaver, Manscaped has also released a three-step face shaving bundle called the The Chairman Pro Package. It includes the foil shaver itself, alongside a Power Shave Gel and Face Shave Soother.

The Chairman Pro (£150/$159.99) and The Chairman Pro Package (£160/$169.99) are both available in the US and Canada, but will be available for purchase in the UK from 22nd October.

The Chairman Pro Package (Image credit: Manscaped)

The Chairman Pro's interchangeable blade heads are both equipped with Manscaped's signature SkinSafe Technology. The Four-Blade Foil is ideal for tackling up to five days of growth, leaving skin clean-shaven, whilst the SkinSafe Stubble Trimmer is perfect for maintaining a neatly trimmed scruff. Additionally, the built-in FlexAdjust Technology allows the shaver to adapt effortlessly to face and neck contours, helping users maintain their preferred look easily and effortlessly.

Further features include an LED spotlight to illuminate flat lying hairs, a five-minute quick charge option and a IPX7 waterproof rating. A full charge provides The Chairman Pro with up to 75 minutes of runtime, which is up there with some of the best electric shavers available.

As mentioned, The Chairman Pro and The Chairman Pro Package are currently only available in the US and Canada, but are set to hit UK shelves tomorrow.

