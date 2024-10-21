Hate shaving? Manscaped's new foil shaver is one of the easiest (and gentlest) I've ever seen

QUICK SUMMARY
Manscaped has launched its new electric foil shaver, The Chairman Pro. It's the second electric shaver the brand has produced, now boasting an array of innovative features that make it easy and gentle to use.
The Chairman Pro is currently available in the US and Canada, but will be available for purchase on Manscaped's website in the UK from tomorrow.
Manscaped has announced the launch of its brand new electric foil shaver, The Chairman Pro. It features an innovative interchangeable dual-head system that's gentle on skin whilst remaining tough on hair, helping to reduce common shaving irritations. Manscaped is already known for producing the best body groomers, but it's the first time we've seen the brand apply the same expertise in an electric shaver.
Alongside the foil shaver, Manscaped has also released a three-step face shaving bundle called the The Chairman Pro Package. It includes the foil shaver itself, alongside a Power Shave Gel and Face Shave Soother.
The Chairman Pro (£150/$159.99) and The Chairman Pro Package (£160/$169.99) are both available in the US and Canada, but will be available for purchase in the UK from 22nd October.
The Chairman Pro's interchangeable blade heads are both equipped with Manscaped's signature SkinSafe Technology. The Four-Blade Foil is ideal for tackling up to five days of growth, leaving skin clean-shaven, whilst the SkinSafe Stubble Trimmer is perfect for maintaining a neatly trimmed scruff. Additionally, the built-in FlexAdjust Technology allows the shaver to adapt effortlessly to face and neck contours, helping users maintain their preferred look easily and effortlessly.
Further features include an LED spotlight to illuminate flat lying hairs, a five-minute quick charge option and a IPX7 waterproof rating. A full charge provides The Chairman Pro with up to 75 minutes of runtime, which is up there with some of the best electric shavers available.
As mentioned, The Chairman Pro and The Chairman Pro Package are currently only available in the US and Canada, but are set to hit UK shelves tomorrow.
Upgrade to smarter living
Get the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products straight to your inbox.
Lizzie is T3's Home Staff Writer, also covering style, living and wellness. She works closely with Bethan Girdler-Maslen, T3's Home Editor, ensuring all the latest news, trends and recommendations are covered. Outside of T3, Lizzie can be found mooching around Bath, attempting (or at least trying to) a new DIY project or spending time with family and friends.
-
7 tips on how to trim and shape your beard
T3 gives simple tips on how to trim and shape your beard or stubble to perfection
By Max Slater-Robins Published
-
How to look after stubble: step-by-step tricks for a fresh, shaved look
Stubble tips on keeping everything neat, tidy and the skin underneath healthy
By Max Slater-Robins Published
-
Forget costly laser treatments – Ulike's first-ever men's hair removal device has arrived
It's specifically designed for coarser and thicker hair
By Lizzie Wilmot Published
-
How to choose a beard trimmer for shorter beards: buying advice to style your stubble
Which trimmer should you choose for short beards? T3 explains in this helpful guide
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published
-
This grooming gadget is a beard trimmer, electric toothbrush and shaver in one
The Panasonic Multishape simplifies your grooming routine and cuts down bathroom clutter
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published
-
Bolin Webb launches Muhammad Ali-inspired razor with unique engraving
The Bolin Webb x Muhammad Ali razor can be purchased from today
By Lizzie Wilmot Published
-
Ulike Air 3 IPL Hair Removal review
The Ulike Air 3 hand-held IPL hair removal device is an effective way to achieve summer-ready skin at home
By Lizzy Briskin Published
-
5 mistakes everyone makes with electric shavers
Do you make any of these mistakes when shaving?
By Lizzie Wilmot Published