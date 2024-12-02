5 electric shaver deals you shouldn't miss in the Boots Cyber Monday sale

Save up to £300 on electric shavers

Boots Cyber Monday sale
If you've been hoping to update your grooming routine with a fancy new gadget, you've come to the right place. Boots is currently hosting a huge Cyber Monday sale, and if you haven't had a look already, I strongly suggest you do.

Within the sale, Boots has discounted a number of its best electric shavers, including the new Braun Series 9 Pro+. With a wide range of high-quality models from Braun and Philips, there’s no shortage of excellent options to choose from. To make your decision easier, I’ve narrowed it down to the top five for you.

Braun Series 9 Pro+
Braun Series 9 Pro+: was £479.99 now £199.99 at Boots.com

Voted as T3's best electric shaver in 2024, the Braun Series 9 PRO+ is a pretty impressive model. Get your hands on it whilst it's less than £200.

View Deal
Philips Series 5000
Philips Series 5000 : was £149.99 now £49.99 at Boots.com

The Philips Series 5000 features a fully flexible heads that turns 360° to follow your facial contours, allowing you to experience optimal skin contact for a thorough and skin-friendly shave.

View Deal
Philips Series 7000
Philips Series 7000 : was £299.99 now £129.99 at Boots.com

The Philips Series 7000 is equipped with advanced SkinIQ technology, allowing the the shaver to sense and adapt to your hair density for better skin protection..

View Deal
Braun Series 7
Braun Series 7: was £309.99 now £134.99 at Boots.com

If you're looking for a more affordable model, the Braun Series 7 is a great choice. It has a 360° adaptation for a smooth shave and features AutoSense technology that reads and adapts to your beard density, removing more hairs in every stroke.

View Deal
Philips OneBlade Gift Set
Philips OneBlade Gift Set: was £39.99 now £21.99 at Boots.com

The OneBlade Gift Set comes with a premium travel case, allowing you to store and protect your OneBlade and its accessories whilst on the go.

View Deal
