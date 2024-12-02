5 electric shaver deals you shouldn't miss in the Boots Cyber Monday sale

If you've been hoping to update your grooming routine with a fancy new gadget, you've come to the right place. Boots is currently hosting a huge Cyber Monday sale, and if you haven't had a look already, I strongly suggest you do.

Within the sale, Boots has discounted a number of its best electric shavers, including the new Braun Series 9 Pro+. With a wide range of high-quality models from Braun and Philips, there’s no shortage of excellent options to choose from. To make your decision easier, I’ve narrowed it down to the top five for you.