Stihl's first battery-powered pressure washer is here, and there are two versions to choose from

Stihl has added to its best pressure washer range by launching two battery-powered pressure washers for the first time. The REA 60 PLUS is part of Stihl's home battery tools, whereas the REA 100 PLUS is designed more for professional use.

The launch quick succeeds Stihl's new robot mower range released earlier this year, including the recently reviewed iMow 5 Evo. Together, these launches underscore Stihl's dedication to delivering high-performance garden tools that prioritise both efficiency and user convenience.

The REA 60 PLUS (£229) and the REA 100 PLUS (£299) can both be purchased from Stihl's online store or your local Stihl dealer.

Both pressure washers feature a brushless EC motor, aluminium pump and an operating pressure of up to 100 bar (REA 60 PLUS) or 125 bar (REA 100 PLUS). The water pressure can also be adjusted to suit any surface, and the standard 3-in-1 nozzle allows users to switch between settings without having to remove any attachments.

With accessories stored directly on the appliances, everything you need for cleaning work around your home and garden is always at hand. Both the AK and AP batteries can also be used to power a wide range of Stihl's other garden tools, ranging from lawn mowers to hedge trimmers.

