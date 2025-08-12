Now is the time to buy a lawn mower – and this Gtech model has £300 off right now!

Despite us being in the last official month of summer – boo! – now is a good time to buy a new lawn mower if you haven’t already. There are plenty of August gardening jobs for you to tackle, including tending to your grass, and many retailers are slashing prices on lawn mowers as the season draws to a close.

Case in point: the Gtech CLM50 Cordless lawn mower has had £300 cut off its price at B&Q, taking this best cordless lawn mower down to its cheapest ever price.

Shop the Gtech CLM50 Cordless lawn mower deal

Originally priced at £599.99, the Gtech CLM50 Cordless lawn mower is now just £299.99, saving you £300 on this premium mower.

The Gtech CLM50 Cordless lawn mower is packed full of grass cutting, tending and trimming features that you want in a lawn mower, including a 40 minute runtime, lightweight body and versatile cutting lengths. It’s a must-have for this summer’s mowing, and will last until next summer – and the one after that.

Gtech CLM50 48v 42cm Cordless Rotary Lawn Mower: was £599.99 now £299.99 at B&Q Save £300 on the Gtech CLM50 Cordless lawn mower in the B&Q summer clearance sale. This cordless mower has an adjustable cutting mechanism with 10mm increments between 30mm and 80mm. It’s easy to set up and start using it, and it has safety features to keep you safe while you mow.

At T3, we’re a big fan of Gtech’s mowers, hair dryers and vacuum cleaners. They have similar looks, including bright green accents which are on the wheels and handles of the Gtech CLM50 Cordless lawn mower.

Alongside its cutting increments, the Gtech CLM50 Cordless lawn mower has a sharp, expert blade and powerful motor that runs up to 3500rpm. It tackles any lawn you put it on, especially medium-sized lawns, and it has a 50-litre grass bin to collect all the trimmings.

When you’re done, the Gtech CLM50 Cordless lawn mower even folds down compactly for space-saving storage.