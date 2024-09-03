You can now get the L’OR Barista Sublime (and 100 free capsules) for under £60

If a new coffee machine was on your payday wish list this month, you've come to exactly the right place. You may have chosen your desired model, or you may still be wondering which one to go for. Either way, we're here to help.

From the best pod coffee machines to the best bean to cup coffee machines, the type you choose will depend on how you like your brew and how simple you want the process to be. If you're hoping for a machine on the easier side, check out this deal I've found.

The Philips L’OR Barista Sublime is a new kind of Nespresso coffee machine that can accommodate two different sizes of pod – standard and double shot. Unlike the standard Nespresso machines, the L’OR Barista is great if you prefer having the choice between the two sizes, especially if you're a morning latte person but enjoy a quick espresso in the afternoons.

What's more is that it's currently reduced on the brand's official website, taking it down from £151.99 to £59.99. The saving is available on all three colour options, and there's 100 capsules thrown in as well! Take a look for yourself:

Philips L’OR Barista Sublime: was £151.49, now £59.99 (save £91.50)

With nearly £100 off, there's no better time to invest in the Philips L’OR Barista Sublime. Its high quality design and choice of two sized capsules makes it perfect for coffee enthusiasts, and we couldn't recommend it enough.

As mentioned, there are also 100 free capsules included in the price. Buyers will receive 10 x Espresso Decaffeinato, 10 x Espresso Or Absolu, 10 x Espresso Splendente, 10 x Espresso Forza, 10 x Lungo Profondo, 10 x Espresso Supremo, 10 x Ristretto, 10 x Espresso Sontuoso, 10 x Double Ristretto and 10 x Extra Long 8. Phew, that was a long list!

At 40cm in depth and just 12cm in width, the Philips L’OR Barista Sublime is about average size for a Nespresso machine so you shouldn’t have too much trouble finding somewhere to put it.

It also has a removable water tank to make refills easy, and a removable drip tray to help keep the machine and your worktop clean.