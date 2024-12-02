Wow! This luxury Sage coffee machine is £350 cheaper in this Cyber Monday deal

Calling all coffee lovers! The Sage The Barista Touch is now £350.95 cheaper than its ever been before in the best Cyber Monday deals, but be quick – the sales end tonight.
Right now in Amazon’s Black Friday Week event, the Sage The Barista Touch has been given a 33% price cut, taking this luxurious coffee machine down to a new low price.
View the Sage The Barista Touch deal
Originally priced at £1,049.95, the Sage The Barista Touch is now just £699 at Amazon. The Sage The Barista Touch features in our best bean to cup coffee machines guide, as we found it to be consistent, high quality and built to get creative with.
Having tested plenty of Sage coffee machines myself, I’ve always found them to be premium, luxurious, easy-to-use and well worth the money. But spending £1,000+ on a coffee machine is expensive for some, which is why this £350.95 discount is well worth taking advantage of.
Sage The Barista Touch: was £1,049.95, now £699 at Amazon
Save £350.95 on the Sage The Barista Touch in Amazon’s Black Friday Week sale. This luxury bean-to-cup coffee machine has a two-litre water tank, a 250g bean hopper, and an integrated grinder and milk frother. This deal is available on the Black Truffle colourway.
The Sage The Barista Touch is an undeniably stylish and luxurious all-in-one coffee machine. Part of the popular Barista series, the Sage The Barista Touch has everything you need to make delicious coffee in one machine, including an integrated grinder, bean hopper, water tank and milk frother.
The precision conical burr grinder expertly blends your beans according to your requirements and its dose control ensures you get the right amount of coffee for maximum flavour. While the Sage The Barista Touch comes with five pre-programmed settings, you can also customise your drinks via the touchscreen display.
The touchscreen talks you through your coffee selection and displays the grind, brew and milk stages. Users can adjust the coffee strength and temperature, as well as the milk texture, and you can save up to eight personalised coffees. This feature is a game-changer, as it saves you time having to program your everyday coffee and instead, you have your preferences saved and ready to go.
The Sage The Barista Touch is a coffee machine that’s hard to beat, but you’ll need to be quick if you want to get it for over £300 off, as the Cyber Monday deals finish at midnight. For more discounted coffee makers from different brands, be sure to check out these live Black Friday coffee machine deals for offers on De’Longhi, Smeg, Philips and more.
