Live
Best coffee machine Black Friday deals LIVE: De'Longhi, Nespresso, Philips, Smeg and more!
Discover the best coffee machine deals tailored just for you
If there’s one thing you should consider grabbing in this year's Black Friday sale, it has to be a coffee machine. Whether you’re buying your first machine or upgrading to a newer model, it's the perfect time to find the one that’s right for you.
We've tested a variety of coffee machines at T3, ranging from the best bean-to-cup coffee machines to the best pod coffee machines. This means we’re well-equipped to identify the best deals on the top machines, and we’re so excited to share them with you.
To make sure you don’t miss out on the best coffee machines deals, you'll find live updates here all week with the top offers in this year’s sales.
UK coffee machine deals
Known for producing delicious espressos and lungos, this version of the Lavazza A Modo Mio Jolie comes with an integrated milk frother, meaning you'll be whizzing up lattes and cappucinos in no time.
This is one of the best Black Friday deals on the John Lewis site at the moment. As the Siemens TQ515GB9 is exclusive to John Lewis, you’re also unlikely to find this deal anywhere else.
You can't go wrong with Smeg, especially if you take great pride in your kitchen appliances. This saving is also available on each of the colours, so take a look before it's too late.
Our next pick had to be another choice from De'Longhi, and it couldn't be better than the Magnifica Evo. If you're a hot and cold coffee lover, this is the deal for you.
This Nespresso Vertuo Pop bundle includes the machine itself, a glass mug, spoon, milk frother and 12 complimentary pods. It doesn't get much better than that!
We love Sage's iconic The Barista Touch machine, and it's now available in this stylish darker shade as well. Take a look whilst it's still in stock.
Enjoy delicious coffee with this easy-to-use, intuitive espresso machine and integrated bean grinder. It looks premium without the price tag!
The Philips L'OR Barista Sublime will always be a reliable pod coffee machine, and with nearly 60% off, there's no better time to buy one.
Perfect for smaller kitchens, this Bambino espresso machine uses low pressure pre-infusion to slowly draw out all the flavours from your coffee grounds.
This collaboration between Sage and Grind took place a few months ago, resulting in a glorious limited-edition version of the Barista Touch Impress.
US coffee machine deals
This stunning bean-to-cup coffee machine was launched last month, so we're pretty surprised to see such a big saving! Grab one whilst you still can.
The Ninja DualBrew Pro Specialty Coffee System delivers classic, rich, over ice and specialty brews from your favorite coffee grounds or coffee pods. Customize your brew with 9 grounds sizes, from cup to carafe and 4 pod sizes from 6–12 oz.
You can't go wrong with the Nespresso Vertuo Pop, especially if you're in the market for a user-friendly machine that creates a perfect brew in a matter of seconds.
This Cuisinart Coffee Maker uses expert technology to ensure your coffee temperature is perfect, delivering a delightful taste experience without compromising flavor or quality.
This is already discounted in the UK, so it's great to see it included in Amazon's US Black Friday savings as well.
LIVE: Latest Updates
Which retailer has the best coffee machines on offer?
We’ve seen a significant increase in coffee machine deals in 2024 compared to last year, with many retailers offering discounts on popular models. Whilst Black Friday is still a few days away, more deals are popping up each day.
If we had to name the top retailers so far, John Lewis stands out in the UK with an impressive Black Friday sale that launched earlier than most. Many machines have already sold out due to high demand, but there are still some excellent options available – check out our list of the 5 best John Lewis coffee machine deals to find your perfect match.
In the US, Amazon leads the pack, offering discounts on some of the latest models. Our top pick is the De'Longhi La Specialista Opera, currently $200 off despite launching just last month. With offers like these, Amazon is setting the standard for unbeatable coffee machine deals this season.
Why should you replace your coffee machine this Black Friday?
If your coffee machine is producing subpar results or constantly requiring maintenance, it might be time to replace it. Key signs include malfunctioning technical parts, such as a faulty grinder or leaks, or a change in taste could suggest that internal components are failing. Frequent alerts for cleaning or long brewing times also signal a machine in decline.
If any of the above pointers sound familiar, we'd seriously recommend considering investing in a new machine whilst the deals are still available. Take a look through the options above to find the best choices on the market right now.