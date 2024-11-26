Best coffee machine Black Friday deals LIVE: De'Longhi, Nespresso, Philips, Smeg and more!

If there’s one thing you should consider grabbing in this year's Black Friday sale, it has to be a coffee machine. Whether you’re buying your first machine or upgrading to a newer model, it's the perfect time to find the one that’s right for you.

We've tested a variety of coffee machines at T3, ranging from the best bean-to-cup coffee machines to the best pod coffee machines. This means we’re well-equipped to identify the best deals on the top machines, and we’re so excited to share them with you.

To make sure you don’t miss out on the best coffee machines deals, you'll find live updates here all week with the top offers in this year’s sales.

UK coffee machine deals

De'Longhi Magnifica Evo: was £579 now £375 at John Lewis Our next pick had to be another choice from De'Longhi, and it couldn't be better than the Magnifica Evo. If you're a hot and cold coffee lover, this is the deal for you.

US coffee machine deals

Ninja DualBrew Pro Specialty Coffee System: was $229.99 now $124.99 at Amazon The Ninja DualBrew Pro Specialty Coffee System delivers classic, rich, over ice and specialty brews from your favorite coffee grounds or coffee pods. Customize your brew with 9 grounds sizes, from cup to carafe and 4 pod sizes from 6–12 oz.