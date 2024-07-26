This Sage coffee machine alternative is £100 off at Currys – but be quick

It's no doubt that Sage makes some of the best bean to cup coffee machines on the market. Not only does each model look incredible in any kitchen, but they produce barista-quality brews that anyone would be envious of. What's not to love?

That being said, Sage coffee machines are also some of the most expensive. The Barista Touch Impress retails for just under £1200, and that's not even the priciest model. If you've had your eye on one but still find the price tag a little eye-watering, just wait until you see this.

The Breville VCF153 Barista Max+ Bean to Cup Coffee Machine looks extremely similar to the Sage Barista Touch Impress, and still has a bunch of impressive features that make it a high performing coffee machine. Not only that, but it's currently £100 off at Currys, taking it down to £399.99.

Take a look:

Breville VCF153 Barista Max+ Bean to Cup Coffee Machine: was £499.99, now £399.99 at Currys (save £100)

With intelligent grinding and a steam wand, this Breville coffee machine makes it easy to create delicious espressos and lattes at home.

The Breville VCF153 Barista Max+ features an intelligent grinding system and steam wand, making it perfect for creating delicious coffees at home. The intelligent grind works by taking the exact amount of coffee needed for a single or double shot, taking all guesswork away from its user. There's also IQ shot control which regulates and stabilises the water temperature, and a 15-bar pump to provide just the right amount of pressure for perfect extraction and a rich crema.

Just like the Sage Barista Touch Impress, it features a smart LED screen which displays the extraction timer, so you can precisely time the coffee extraction when making an espresso.

Buy the Breville VCF153 Barista Max+ for £399.99 at Currys