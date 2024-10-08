This best-selling coffee machine is now less than half price in Amazon's Prime Day sale

If a new coffee machine is on your Prime Big Deal Days sale wish list this year, then you're going to love this latest deal. We're already covered some stellar discounts, including the Sage Barista Touch, but this next one comes from Philips.

The Philips L’OR Barista Sublime is a new addition to the best bean to cup coffee machine lineup. It's a Nespresso machine that can accommodate two different sizes of pod, making it a great choice if you like a bit of brew variety throughout the day.

It's currently reduced on Amazon by 55%, taking it down from £109.99 to £49.99. The saving is available on both the red and black option, and each machine comes with a variety assortment of capsules. These include four L'OR Espresso single shot and five L'OR Barista double shot capsules.

Philips L’OR Barista Sublime: was £109.99, now £49.99 at Amazon (save £60)

At 40cm in depth and just 12cm in width, the Philips L’OR Barista Sublime is about average size for a Nespresso machine. This means you shouldn’t have too much trouble finding somewhere to put it, and its stylish colour choices make it compatible with most kitchen interiors.

It has a removable water tank to make refills easy, and a removable drip tray to help keep the machine and your worktop clean.