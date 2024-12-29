The luxury Sage coffee machine everyone wants is currently £200 off in the Boxing Day sales

If you haven’t come across the Sage Barista Touch on your Instagram yet, where have you been? Its sleek stainless steel design is instantly recognisable, and everyone seems to be raving about it. However, if you didn’t find one waiting for you under the Christmas tree, don’t worry – we’ve spotted it at an incredible price!
Originally priced at £1,199.95, the Sage Barista Touch is now available for just £999 at Argos. This premium machine features in our best bean to cup coffee machines guide, earning its spot thanks to its consistency, high-quality performance and endless creative possibilities.
At T3, we’ve tested plenty of Sage coffee machines, and we know the joy of owning a premium coffee setup. However, we also recognise that spending over £1,000 on a coffee machine can be daunting. That’s why this £200 discount is a deal worth grabbing!
Sage The Barista Touch: was £1,199.95, now £999 at Argos
Save £200 on the Sage The Barista Touch in Argos' Boxing Day sale.. This luxury bean-to-cup coffee machine has a two-litre water tank, a 250g bean hopper, and an integrated grinder and milk frother.
The Sage Barista Touch is a sleek, all-in-one coffee machine from the popular Barista series, offering everything you need for barista-quality coffee, including an integrated grinder, bean hopper, water tank and milk frother. Its precision burr grinder and dose control ensure maximum flavour, whilst the touchscreen lets you customise coffee strength, temperature and milk texture.
With five pre-programmed settings and the ability to save up to eight personalised drinks, it’s perfect for quick, tailored brews.
Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Lizzie is T3's Home Staff Writer, also covering style, living and wellness. She works closely with Bethan Girdler-Maslen, T3's Home Editor, ensuring all the latest news, trends and recommendations are covered. Outside of T3, Lizzie can be found mooching around Bath, attempting (or at least trying to) a new DIY project or spending time with family and friends.
-
-
I wish I could get more people to see the light – this is the problem with modern LEDs
Dazzled by some of the new products on the market, Jon Bentley highlights the bulbs that he believes are the way forward
By Jon Bentley Published
-
7 things I learned from Arnold Schwarzenegger's bodybuilding bible that everyone can apply to their workouts
Arnie's book is packed with wisdom that goes beyond the gym – here’s how his approach to training, mindset, and consistency can transform your workouts
By Matt Kollat Published
-
Philips Hue's annual Christmas smart lighting sale is here – and you won't want to miss it
It's only on for a few weeks
By Lizzie Wilmot Last updated
-
This Xiaomi smart coffee machine brews coffee and froths milk simultaneously – but there’s a catch
Xiaomi claims to have made the world’s smartest coffee maker
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published
-
Ninja Luxe Café review: is this the most versatile coffee machine ever?
Ninja's first-ever coffee machine is finally here
By Lizzie Wilmot Published
-
I love my Ember Mug 2 so this last-second Cyber Monday deal stands out for me
Keep your coffee warm for less this winter season
By Rik Henderson Published
-
Best Cyber Monday dehumidifier deals: last remaining discounts on Meaco, Duux, Pro Breeze and more
Save up to £200 on top-rated models
By Lizzie Wilmot Last updated
-
This meat thermometer achieved a rare 5-star review – and it's just had a huge 30% price cut
You haven't got long to get one either...
By Lizzie Wilmot Published
-
This Versace fragrance was top of my Christmas list – it's almost $50 cheaper in early Cyber Monday deal
Pick up the iconic Versace Eros for less this weekend at Walmart
By Sam Cross Published
-
Ninja’s Pro air fryer is the cheapest its ever been in this Black Friday deal
Get 33% off the Ninja Air Fryer Pro in Amazon’s Black Friday Week sale
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published