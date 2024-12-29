The luxury Sage coffee machine everyone wants is currently £200 off in the Boxing Day sales

If you haven’t come across the Sage Barista Touch on your Instagram yet, where have you been? Its sleek stainless steel design is instantly recognisable, and everyone seems to be raving about it. However, if you didn’t find one waiting for you under the Christmas tree, don’t worry – we’ve spotted it at an incredible price!

Originally priced at £1,199.95, the Sage Barista Touch is now available for just £999 at Argos. This premium machine features in our best bean to cup coffee machines guide, earning its spot thanks to its consistency, high-quality performance and endless creative possibilities.

At T3, we’ve tested plenty of Sage coffee machines, and we know the joy of owning a premium coffee setup. However, we also recognise that spending over £1,000 on a coffee machine can be daunting. That’s why this £200 discount is a deal worth grabbing!

Sage The Barista Touch: was £1,199.95 , now £999 at Argos

Save £200 on the Sage The Barista Touch in Argos' Boxing Day sale.. This luxury bean-to-cup coffee machine has a two-litre water tank, a 250g bean hopper, and an integrated grinder and milk frother.

The Sage Barista Touch is a sleek, all-in-one coffee machine from the popular Barista series, offering everything you need for barista-quality coffee, including an integrated grinder, bean hopper, water tank and milk frother. Its precision burr grinder and dose control ensure maximum flavour, whilst the touchscreen lets you customise coffee strength, temperature and milk texture.

With five pre-programmed settings and the ability to save up to eight personalised drinks, it’s perfect for quick, tailored brews.