Philips is offering free barista training to customers who purchase its new espresso machine

Philips has launched its latest bean-to-cup coffee machine, the Barista Brew. It's a semi-automatic espresso machine that offers an unrivalled combination of easy-to-use brewing technology and cafe-quality results.
The Barista Brew is available at Philips and John Lewis for £529.99/$649.99, and it comes in four colour options.
Philips has announced the launch of its first barista-approved espresso machine, the Barista Brew. The brand is already well-versed when it comes to the best bean-to-cup coffee machines, but this is its first foray into the semi automatic scene.
To sweeten the deal, Philips is offering free barista training with every purchase, ensuring users can master their new machine quickly and effortlessly.
The Philips Barista Brew is available at Philips and John Lewis for £529.99/$649.99, and it comes in four colour options.
With its ‘foolproof’ calibrated tamper, temperature perfection milk jug, one-touch Americano button and a barista-grade steam wand, the Barista Brew offers all the tools needed to craft the perfect espresso with ease. The conical burr grinder, featuring 15 grind settings, also allows users to experiment with different beans and tailor the grind to unlock full flavour potential.
Heidi Philip-Smith, acclaimed barista and latte art expert, has already given the machine her seal of approval. Heidi is also leading the free barista training program included with every Barista Brew purchase, offering tips on perfecting espresso, milk frothing and more.
Buyers can sign up to the Philips School of Coffee once their machine has been purchased. The classes cover a range of topics, including coffee basics (grinding, dosing and tamping), milk texturing, seasonal recipes and latte art.
