Ninja’s hugely popular coffee machine just dropped by £150 – its lowest price in ages

The Ninja Luxe Café is currently reduced by a huge £145 on Ninja’s website, which is the cheapest we’ve seen it in a very long time. Considering this is Ninja’s first-ever bean-to-cup coffee machine and it’s still massively popular, it’s surprising to see such a big price drop.

I’ve personally been seeing the Luxe Café everywhere on TikTok lately, with lots of people comparing it to far pricier machines. However, having tested it myself, I can confirm it’s still one of the best bean-to-cup coffee machines I’ve tried, and at this price, it’s hard to say no.

Take a look at the saving below:

Ninja Luxe Café: was £549.99 now £404.99 at Ninja UK With 19 settings, Dual Froth System and assisted tamper, the Ninja Luxe Café is one of the best bean-to-cup coffee machines you can buy at this price point. Be quick and buy before the discount disappears!

The machine lets you create a wide range of barista-style hot and cold drinks in minutes, and its clever Barista Assist Technology automatically recommends the right settings for you. I gave it four stars in my review, so it’s well worth a read if you’re curious.

The discount applies to both the silver and black finishes, so you can pick the one that suits your kitchen best. It’s also one of the standout deals on Ninja’s site right now, but definitely check out some of the other offers as well.