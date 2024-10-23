I tried Lavazza's new Tales of Italy coffee range and I’ve never been more caffeinated

Lavazza has just launched its new Tales of Italy coffee collection, inspired by iconic Italian cities and the authentic flavours and traditions of the country’s coffee culture. I was recently invited to try the new range and the results were tasty to say the least – even if I left the event vibrating by the amount of caffeine I drank!
Well known for its coffee beans and pod coffee machines, the Lavazza brand dates back to the 1800s, and has its roots firmly planted in Italy. As Italy is well known for its coffee drinking habits, Lavazza conducted a survey to discover how Italy and its coffee culture has impacted Brits.
According to the survey, around 44% of participants admitted that they wanted to incorporate elements of the Italian lifestyle into their daily lives. In addition, 51% reported starting their day with a coffee and 50% regarded Italy as the pinnacle of coffee quality.
With this in mind, Lavazza created the Tales of Italy collection that features three coffee blends inspired by different Italian cities. Included in the range are Milano, Roma and Napoli, each of which offer different intensities, roasts and aroma.
Starting with Milano, the blend is inspired by Milan, and is rated a 7/10 on the intensity scale. Compared to the others, it’s only available in ground coffee form and is best used in milk-based coffee drinks, due to its subtler intensity. It has a light roast for a more gentle taste and aromas of honey and dried fruit.
Inspired by Rome, the Roma blend is available in ground, beans and pods forms, and it has notes of dark chocolate and hazelnut with an 8/10 intensity. The strongest blend from the range is Napoli, which has an intense dark roast and a 9/10 intensity. With notes of caramel and cocoa, it’s a great choice for espressos.
At the Lavazza event, I got to try the new Tales of Italy coffees and I have to say that I was absolutely buzzing within minutes of being there. Due to the light, medium and strong intensities, the coffee was made in different ways to bring out the flavours from the beans. For example, I tried the stronger coffees in espresso or long black form, using a drip coffee maker and a moka pot, whereas the lighter roast was made into lattes, cappuccinos and flat whites using a coffee machine.
It was really interesting to see how the intensities varied using the different methods. I’ve also been trying a new espresso machine and have been using the Lavazza Napoli ground coffee during testing, and it’s definitely improved my morning routine.
The new Tales of Italy collection from Lavazza is available to buy now on its website and at select retailers, including Sainsbury’s and Ocado. Until 11th November 2024, you can also get 20% off each item in the range.
Beth is Home Editor for T3, looking after style, living and wellness. From the comfiest mattresses to strange things you can cook in an air fryer, Beth covers sleep, yoga, smart home, coffee machines, watches, grooming tools, fragrances, gardening and much more. If it's something that goes in your house, chances are Beth knows about it and has the latest reviews and recommendations! She's also in the know about the latest deals and discount codes from top brands and retailers.
Having always been passionate about writing, she’s written for websites, newspapers and magazines on a variety of topics, from jewellery and culture, to food and telecoms. You can find her work across numerous sites, including Wedding Ideas Magazine, Health & Wellbeing, The Bristol Post, Fashion & Style Directory, TechRadar, CreativeBloq and more. In her spare time, Beth enjoys running, reading, baking and attempting craft projects that will probably end in disaster!
