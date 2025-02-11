Fellow's award-winning coffee maker debuts in elegant white colourway

QUICK SUMMARY Fellow has launched a sleek white edition of its award-winning Aiden Precision Coffee Maker. Already a hit in the US, the Aiden arrived in the UK in late 2024, redefining drip coffee makers. Priced at $365 in the US, it is expected to launch in the UK soon for £365.

Fellow, renowned for its luxury line of coffee machines, has unveiled a sleek white edition of its award-winning Aiden Precision Coffee Maker. This feature-packed machine delivers barista-style guidance, personalised brewing profiles and scheduling options – now in a stylish new colour that’s sure to attract even more coffee lovers.

Already popular in the US, the Aiden Precision Coffee Maker made its way to the UK in late 2024. Designed to shift perceptions of drip coffee makers compared to the best bean-to-cup machines, the Aiden is a testament to Fellow’s commitment to innovation.

Like Fellow’s other matte white coffee gear, this new release boasts an elegant, modern design that suits any kitchen aesthetic. Currently exclusive to the US at $365, the white edition is expected to follow in the footsteps of its black counterpart and arrive in the UK soon for £365.

(Image credit: Fellow)

With a minimalist yet sophisticated design, the Aiden Precision Coffee Maker stands apart from traditional drip machines. It features a single intuitive dial at the base and a circular display at the top, providing real-time guidance and progress updates.

The Aiden also takes the guesswork out of home brewing, automatically fine-tuning variables like precise temperature control and even water distribution. Its built-in bloom cycle, paired with a groundbreaking dual shower head, pre-wets the coffee grounds for optimal extraction. Plus, users can switch between single-serve and batch brew baskets, making it perfect for both solo coffee moments and entertaining guests.