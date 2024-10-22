De’Longhi unveils newest member to the La Specialista family, and it's designed to give coffee lovers even more control

QUICK SUMMARY
De'Longhi has unveiled its latest bean-to-cup coffee machine, the La Specialista Opera. It's designed for users who enjoy a more hands-on coffee making experience.
The La Specialista Opera is available to purchase from today, and has an RRP of £799.99/$899.99.
Known for its array of industry leading bean-to-cup coffee machines, De’Longhi has now introduced its latest sensation, the La Specialista Opera. The machine is designed to use technology that supports users at each stage of the coffee making process.
De'Longhi has recently introduced two models – the Rivelia and the Eletta Explore – both designed to simplify coffee making without compromising on quality. However, the La Specialista Opera stands out for those who enjoy a more hands-on experience, offering advanced customisation options for a truly personalised brew.
The La Specialista Opera is available to purchase from today, and can be bought from De’Longhi and participating retailers at the RRP of £799.99/$899.99.
The La Specialista Opera features an Italian-made burr grinder that boasts 15 settings, automatically adjusting time and dose for a perfect single or double shot. There's also a Smart Tamping Station that ensures a flawless puck with up to 20kg of even pressure, delivering mess-free precision.
It's great to see the machine designed with a cool-touch steam wand, as well as maintain De'Longhi's impressive variety of hot and cold coffee options.
The La Specialista Opera also comes with a HomeCafé kit bundle, including a vacuum sealed bean canister, hot and cold glasses collection, and a knock box to help remove used espresso grounds.
