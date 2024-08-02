Breville’s new air fryer takes on Ninja with its huge capacity and multiple cooking zones

QUICK SUMMARY Breville has launched its new Halo Flexi Air Fryer which could make ovens obsolete. With 12 cooking functions, the Breville Halo Flexi Air Fryer offers both single and dual-zone cooking that rivals the likes of Ninja. The Breville Halo Flexi Air Fryer is available at Amazon for £229.

Breville has recently launched the Halo Flexi Air Fryer, an extra large, multifunctional air fryer that could cancel out the need for an oven entirely. Taking on the likes of Ninja, the Breville Halo Flexi Air Fryer offers both single and dual cooking zones, which can be further broken up into sections for more cooking capacity than ever before.

Breville’s Halo collection of the best air fryers have become increasingly popular, thanks to their sleek designs and multiple functionalities, including rotisserie, grilling, roasting and more. But its new Halo Flexi Air Fryer is all about capacity, and it could give Ninja a run for its money.

Ninja released its Ninja Foodi FlexDrawer Air Fryer late last year, and it completely changed the air fryer game with its customisable compartments. With its divider attachment, the Ninja Foodi FlexDrawer can be converted into single and dual cooking zones by removing or adding the divider – surprisingly simple yet incredibly effective.

Now, the new Breville Halo Flexi Air Fryer is offering this functionality and more to allow for more flexible cooking. With its extra large 11-litre capacity, the main cooking compartment of the Breville Halo Flexi Air Fryer can be split into two 5.5-litre zones for dual zone cooking. Alternatively, the removable wall can be left out and be used as a single cooking zone which can fit a 2.2kg chicken.

The Breville Halo Flexi Air Fryer comes with a Sync function, so it can cook two dishes in two different ways but both meals will finish cooking at the same time. It also has a Match function that cooks food in both zones at the same time and temperature.

For even more capacity, the Breville Halo Flexi Air Fryer comes with two mesh trays and two small roasting trays, so you can divide both dual compartments into two, so you can cook four layers of food at a time. Additionally, the Breville Halo Flexi Air Fryer has 12 cooking functions, including air fry, turbo crips, bake, grill and roast, and it comes with 10 preset programmes for chicken, steak, vegetables and chips.

The Breville Halo Flexi Air Fryer looks extremely impressive and it offers lots of features and accessories for a fairly reasonable price. It’s available to buy now for £229 at Amazon .