Meet Myavana – the haircare brand using AI to provide personalised advice for your hair
I interviewed Myavana's CEO, Candace Mitchell, to explore the future of haircare tech
In a world filled with humanoid robots and wellness tracking devices, the influence of artificial intelligence is undeniable. It’s everywhere, often in places most people don't realise, but we’ve lately seen a surge in its use across the beauty tech industry.
Despite taking place last month, it was exciting to see the growing presence of beauty tech at CES, a show typically known for showcasing the latest in phones and smart home products. Whilst on the floor, I had the chance to discover Myavana – a trailblazing AI-driven haircare platform recently valued at $50M.
At the show, Myavana introduced its first-ever Certified Stamp for healthy haircare, providing personalised haircare services and expert advice. The brand showcased the Myavana HairScope at CES 2024, an AI-powered device that allows stylists to conduct in-depth hair analysis in salons. This year’s announcement marks another milestone in Myavana’s growth, further expanding its impact on the haircare industry.
Candace Mitchell, CEO and Founder of Myavana, shared with me that her mission is to revolutionise the haircare experience by combining community-driven, data-backed solutions that not only tackle hair challenges but also foster growth for businesses across the industry.
The brand’s origins trace back to Candace's college years when she struggled to find the right products for her hair. Majoring in Computer Science at the time, she envisioned an algorithm that could analyse the unique variables of each person’s hair and match them with the ideal products for optimal results. Myavana took shape when Candace joined a tech accelerator program in 2012, and much of the brand’s success since has been driven by years of research and development.
The analysis is divided into two levels – instant and comprehensive – both powered by AI to assess your unique hair texture, type and condition. Whilst many people tend to think of hair types as strictly straight or curly, most actually have a blend of different textures, making each person’s hair truly one-of-a-kind. The AI therefore identifies your unique hair profile from a photograph and a few questions, offering personalised recommendations tailored specifically to you.
When I asked Candace about the most common mistake people make, she stated it was overusing hair products. Candace emphasised that we shouldn’t be afraid of sulphates, as they are an important part of the cleansing process. Her top recommendation is to use a clarifying shampoo followed by a moisturising shampoo to achieve the best results. After all, healthy hair starts with a clean base!
The brand's services are available globally, and Myavana is opening its first beauty tech retail store in Uganda this month. You can learn more about Myavana and explore its hair analysis program here.
Lizzie is T3's Home Staff Writer, also covering style, living and wellness. She works closely with Bethan Girdler-Maslen, T3's Home Editor, ensuring all the latest news, trends and recommendations are covered. Outside of T3, Lizzie can be found mooching around Bath, attempting (or at least trying to) a new DIY project or spending time with family and friends.
