5 reasons you should use your LED face mask before you sleep

LED face masks have taken the beauty world by storm, primarily due to their impressive skincare benefits. However, recent studies have shown that the best LED face masks are also being praised for their ability to enhance sleep quality – it just keeps getting better and better, doesn't it?

LED face masks have a multitude of settings, but they mostly work by exposing your skin to low-level red light. This red light therapy activates the mitochondria, the energy-producing powerhouses within your cells, encouraging them to work more efficiently. The additional energy generated by these cells is then circulated throughout your body, promoting faster healing, improving blood flow and aiding in the repair of damaged skin and tissues.

To find out more about how using one can also affect our sleep, I spoke with Martin Seeley, a sleep expert at MattressNextDay. He shared his insights on how LED face masks can enhance your bedtime routine, and why you should consider jumping on the trend.

1. It regulates your sleep-wake cycle

Blue light from the sun keeps us alert and awake during the day, whilst red light promotes relaxation and sleep. However, in today’s world, constant exposure to blue light from devices like phones and laptops can disrupt this process, negatively impacting our sleep by misleading the brain into thinking it's still daytime.

In contrast, red light does not interfere with this natural cycle, and a recent study found that most participants who were exposed to red light showed minimal or no circadian response.

2. It increases melatonin production

Since blue light hinders melatonin production, the theory is that red light promotes the release of melatonin. Recent studies suggest red light therapy can enhance sleep quality, duration and latency by boosting melatonin levels as well.

A study by the National Library of Medicine found that red light therapy not only influences sleep, but also promotes muscle regeneration and recovery by facilitating restful sleep and improving endurance performance.

3. It will make you feel less groggy

Red light is said to reduce the groggy feeling you experience when you wake up – officially known as “inertia”. Another study published by the National Library of Medicine found that exposure to red light can significantly reduced sleep inertia, improving performance and reducing sleepiness without suppressing melatonin.

4. It helps alleviate pain

Research suggests that red light therapy can aid in managing long-term conditions, such as a spinal cord injury. One study indicates that regular red light treatments can help reduce hypersensitivity and promote sensorimotor recovery following a spinal injury.

5. It helps symptoms associated with SAD

Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD) is a type of depression that is triggered by seasonal changes, particularly during the darker autumn and winter months. According to research, just one hour of red light therapy significantly improved study participants' mood and helped reduce depressive symptoms associated with SAD.

