5 reasons you should use your LED face mask before you sleep

LED face masks have taken the beauty world by storm, primarily due to their impressive skincare benefits. However, recent studies have shown that the best LED face masks are also being praised for their ability to enhance sleep quality – it just keeps getting better and better, doesn't it?
LED face masks have a multitude of settings, but they mostly work by exposing your skin to low-level red light. This red light therapy activates the mitochondria, the energy-producing powerhouses within your cells, encouraging them to work more efficiently. The additional energy generated by these cells is then circulated throughout your body, promoting faster healing, improving blood flow and aiding in the repair of damaged skin and tissues.
To find out more about how using one can also affect our sleep, I spoke with Martin Seeley, a sleep expert at MattressNextDay. He shared his insights on how LED face masks can enhance your bedtime routine, and why you should consider jumping on the trend.
1. It regulates your sleep-wake cycle
Blue light from the sun keeps us alert and awake during the day, whilst red light promotes relaxation and sleep. However, in today’s world, constant exposure to blue light from devices like phones and laptops can disrupt this process, negatively impacting our sleep by misleading the brain into thinking it's still daytime.
In contrast, red light does not interfere with this natural cycle, and a recent study found that most participants who were exposed to red light showed minimal or no circadian response.
2. It increases melatonin production
Since blue light hinders melatonin production, the theory is that red light promotes the release of melatonin. Recent studies suggest red light therapy can enhance sleep quality, duration and latency by boosting melatonin levels as well.
A study by the National Library of Medicine found that red light therapy not only influences sleep, but also promotes muscle regeneration and recovery by facilitating restful sleep and improving endurance performance.
Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
3. It will make you feel less groggy
Red light is said to reduce the groggy feeling you experience when you wake up – officially known as “inertia”. Another study published by the National Library of Medicine found that exposure to red light can significantly reduced sleep inertia, improving performance and reducing sleepiness without suppressing melatonin.
4. It helps alleviate pain
Research suggests that red light therapy can aid in managing long-term conditions, such as a spinal cord injury. One study indicates that regular red light treatments can help reduce hypersensitivity and promote sensorimotor recovery following a spinal injury.
5. It helps symptoms associated with SAD
Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD) is a type of depression that is triggered by seasonal changes, particularly during the darker autumn and winter months. According to research, just one hour of red light therapy significantly improved study participants' mood and helped reduce depressive symptoms associated with SAD.
Check out the truth behind LED face masks next.
Lizzie is T3's Home Staff Writer, also covering style, living and wellness. She works closely with Bethan Girdler-Maslen, T3's Home Editor, ensuring all the latest news, trends and recommendations are covered. Outside of T3, Lizzie can be found mooching around Bath, attempting (or at least trying to) a new DIY project or spending time with family and friends.
-
Nutritionist reveals 3 foods you should eat before bed to stay warm
Struggling to stay warm during the night? Try eating some of these
By Lizzie Wilmot Published
-
This smart sleep headband is designed by neuroscientists to help treat insomnia
Are headbands the new sleep technology trend?
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published
-
Hatch’s latest sunrise alarm clock finally has a phone-free design – and I’m obsessed
Hatch launches the Restore 3 wake-up light and it could drastically improve your mornings
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published
-
This ERA mattress topper can turn your mattress into a smart sleep tracking device
The ERA Smart Layer is my favourite wellness product from CES 2025
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published
-
Nanoleaf expands beyond smart lighting with first-ever LED face mask
It's a pretty big move for the brand
By Lizzie Wilmot Published
-
This pillow flip sleep hack can help you beat Christmas insomnia – and it takes seconds
If you love the cold side of the pillow, you’ll love this quick sleep hack
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published
-
Sleep expert reveals why you should never nap for longer than 10 minutes
The answer will shock you
By Lizzie Wilmot Published
-
Ozlo Sleepbuds review: exciting work in progress sleep earbuds
Have the brains behind Bose perfected sleep headphones?
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published