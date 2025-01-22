Weber upgrades its Q gas barbecue line-up, and it’s more affordable than ever before

QUICK SUMMARY
Weber has introduced a new line-up of its Q gas barbecues.
With seven models available, the new Weber Q grill collection is smaller and more affordable than before.
Weber has just announced a new category within its popular Q gas barbecue series. With seven new models available, the new Weber Q line-up has been given a redesign, making the latest range smaller and more affordable than before.
It might not be barbecue season just yet, but Weber is getting prepared ahead of time with its new range of barbecues and grills. Weber recently announced its 2025 barbecue line-up, including new wood pellet and gas options, including the popular Q range which has been given some serious upgrades.
Both Weber Q gas and electric barbecues are instantly recognisable because of their unique shape. The main grill part of the gas barbecue is oblong-shaped and sits within a stand with side tables. Weber has stuck with this design and expanded the sizing and temperature features to offer more versatility and cooking space.
The new Weber Q line-up – which features seven modes from the Q1100N to the Q3200N+ – unlocks additional cooking methods like grilling, searing and low-and-slow roasting. The barbecues can reach up to 371°C which is more expansive than its predecessors, and they offer better control, transportation and storage.
My personal favourite from the new Weber Q line is the Weber Q 3200N+. One of the premium models within the line-up, the Weber Q 3200N+ has a choice between an open-faced stand with a shelf or a cart with a cabinet door for extra storage and portability.
The Weber Q 3200N+ comes with the all-new Plus burner which has a broad range of cooking temperatures, as well as porcelain-enamelled cast iron cooking grates. It has a total cooking area of 2535cm² which can cook up to 12 burgers a time or roast large cuts of meat.
Like other Weber Q barbecues, the Weber Q 3200N+ comes with a high-dome lid to help with heat retention. It also has a heat deflector which ensures your food cooks evenly with its upgraded heat distribution. It has the upgraded metal cart that has a front door for easier access to gas, tools and other barbecue must-haves.
Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
The new Weber Q series is available to buy now, with prices ranging from £369 - £559. As of writing, there only seems to be five of the Q models available on the website, and Weber could potentially add the other two nearer spring/summer time. The Q series doesn’t seem to be available in the US just yet but this could also change as the year continues.
Beth is Home Editor for T3, looking after style, living and wellness. From the comfiest mattresses to strange things you can cook in an air fryer, Beth covers sleep, yoga, smart home, coffee machines, watches, grooming tools, fragrances, gardening and much more. If it's something that goes in your house, chances are Beth knows about it and has the latest reviews and recommendations! She's also in the know about the latest deals and discount codes from top brands and retailers.
Having always been passionate about writing, she’s written for websites, newspapers and magazines on a variety of topics, from jewellery and culture, to food and telecoms. You can find her work across numerous sites, including Wedding Ideas Magazine, Health & Wellbeing, The Bristol Post, Fashion & Style Directory, TechRadar, CreativeBloq and more. In her spare time, Beth enjoys running, reading, baking and attempting craft projects that will probably end in disaster!
-
-
5 drone innovations I’d like to see in 2025 and beyond
Let's have more colour, longer flight times, modular cameras, drones that float and swarm technology
By Derek Adams Published
-
10 minutes, no equipment and this beginner core workout for stronger lower back
Physical therapist-recommended lower back workout? Don't mind if I do!
By Matt Kollat Published
-
Weber reinvents wood pellet grilling with its 2025 barbecue launches
I can’t wait to get grilling with Weber’s new barbecue line-up
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published
-
This Weber barbecue accessory made the best chicken I’ve had in a while
If you love making chicken on the barbecue, you need to check out the Weber Roaster
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published
-
If you want the best barbecue under £100, this is the one I'd pick
It's currently on sale as well!
By Lizzie Wilmot Last updated
-
Char-Broil Evolve smart gas barbecue review: grilling wizardry for novices and tech geeks
The new Char-Broil Evolve takes pellet grill technology and applies it to gas
By Derek Adams Published
-
Weber’s new Slate Griddle is a fresh take on the traditional barbecue
Weber adds to its 2024 barbecue line-up with the table-top Slate Griddle
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published
-
Amazon has just applied huge discounts to these best-selling Weber barbecues
In need of a new barbecue this summer? Check these deals out
By Lizzie Wilmot Last updated
-
Weber vs Char-Broil: which is the best barbecue brand for you?
Summertime and the grilling is easy with a Weber or CharBroil barbecue
By Derek Adams Published
-
Weber Spirit Classic E-330 GBS Gas Grill review: a premium easy-to-use three-burner gas barbecue
Is Weber’s new gas grill the best way to barbecue? Yes, and here’s why…
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Last updated