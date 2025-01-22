Weber upgrades its Q gas barbecue line-up, and it’s more affordable than ever before

QUICK SUMMARY Weber has introduced a new line-up of its Q gas barbecues. With seven models available, the new Weber Q grill collection is smaller and more affordable than before.

Weber has just announced a new category within its popular Q gas barbecue series. With seven new models available, the new Weber Q line-up has been given a redesign, making the latest range smaller and more affordable than before.

It might not be barbecue season just yet, but Weber is getting prepared ahead of time with its new range of barbecues and grills. Weber recently announced its 2025 barbecue line-up , including new wood pellet and gas options, including the popular Q range which has been given some serious upgrades.

Both Weber Q gas and electric barbecues are instantly recognisable because of their unique shape. The main grill part of the gas barbecue is oblong-shaped and sits within a stand with side tables. Weber has stuck with this design and expanded the sizing and temperature features to offer more versatility and cooking space.

The new Weber Q line-up – which features seven modes from the Q1100N to the Q3200N+ – unlocks additional cooking methods like grilling, searing and low-and-slow roasting. The barbecues can reach up to 371°C which is more expansive than its predecessors, and they offer better control, transportation and storage.

(Image credit: Weber)

My personal favourite from the new Weber Q line is the Weber Q 3200N+ . One of the premium models within the line-up, the Weber Q 3200N+ has a choice between an open-faced stand with a shelf or a cart with a cabinet door for extra storage and portability.

The Weber Q 3200N+ comes with the all-new Plus burner which has a broad range of cooking temperatures, as well as porcelain-enamelled cast iron cooking grates. It has a total cooking area of 2535cm² which can cook up to 12 burgers a time or roast large cuts of meat.

Like other Weber Q barbecues, the Weber Q 3200N+ comes with a high-dome lid to help with heat retention. It also has a heat deflector which ensures your food cooks evenly with its upgraded heat distribution. It has the upgraded metal cart that has a front door for easier access to gas, tools and other barbecue must-haves.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The new Weber Q series is available to buy now, with prices ranging from £369 - £559. As of writing, there only seems to be five of the Q models available on the website, and Weber could potentially add the other two nearer spring/summer time. The Q series doesn’t seem to be available in the US just yet but this could also change as the year continues.