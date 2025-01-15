Weber reinvents wood pellet grilling with its 2025 barbecue launches

QUICK SUMMARY
Weber has announced its 2025 barbecue line-up, featuring gas and wood pellet grills.
To celebrate the 30th anniversary of its Spirit barbecue, Weber has enhanced its Spirit gas grill and introduced two new wood pellet barbecues for low-and-slow smoking.
Weber has just announced its 2025 barbecue line-up, and I can’t wait to get grilling. To celebrate 30 years of its Spirit barbecue, Weber has introduced an enhanced version of its iconic gas grill, and has introduced two new wood pellet barbecues, including the Searwood and Smoque – we’ve got a lot to get through so buckle in.
Over the past couple of years, electric barbecues were really having a moment, mainly due to their ease and convenience, as well as usability on balconies and smaller spaces. But Weber’s new 2025 barbecue range is all about gas and wood pellets, proving that the traditional way to grill is back and better than ever.
Starting with its wood pellet launches, Weber has introduced the Searwood wood pellet grill and Smoque wood pellet smoker. Finally making its UK debut, the Weber Searwood is a high-heat wood pellet grill that has a wide temperature range, so you can smoke, sear and roast on one grill, for deep smoky flavours and versatile cooking.
The Weber Searwood has been equipped with Weber’s DirectFlame heat distribution and temperature control system. This allows the Weber Searwood to reach up to 315°C in less than 15 minutes, and you can easily switch between different temperatures quickly while retaining heat inside the entire barbecue.
On the side of the Weber Searwood is a cast aluminium cookbox where you feed the wood pellets, and an LCD screen that displays the temperature and cooking progress. This can also be monitored and customised using the Weber Connect app, so you’re in control of your barbecue-ing even if you’re away from the grill.
Another new wood pellet model is the Weber Smoque. As the name suggests, the Weber Smoque is a smoker and is built for low-and-slow cooking. It has a similar temperature and controller system as the Searwood, but it comes with Smoquevent technology which sits between the burn pot and cooking grates to circulate air and smoke evenly around food for precise cooking and smoky flavours.
Alongside these new wood pellet grills, Weber is also reinventing its Spirit gas barbecue, in celebration of its 30 year anniversary. The new Spirit has been given more power with boost burners for even heat management and temperature control, as well as a Snap-Jet Ignition System for a quicker start process. It also has an updated digital thermometer.
If you thought Weber would stop there, you’d be wrong as the brand has also added to its Genesis and Q collections, and has expanded its Weber Works accessories. The new accessory line-up now includes drop-in and snap-on items like cutting boards, bins and lighting, which is compatible with the majority of Weber’s new barbecue range.
Prices on Weber’s 2025 barbecue collection vary, with the Weber Searwood starting at £1,099 / $1,199, and the Smoque starting at £745 / $699. The new edition of the Weber Spirit is priced between £499 - £699 / $399 - $699, so this might be Weber’s most affordable line-up yet.
Beth is Home Editor for T3, looking after style, living and wellness. From the comfiest mattresses to strange things you can cook in an air fryer, Beth covers sleep, yoga, smart home, coffee machines, watches, grooming tools, fragrances, gardening and much more. If it's something that goes in your house, chances are Beth knows about it and has the latest reviews and recommendations! She's also in the know about the latest deals and discount codes from top brands and retailers.
Having always been passionate about writing, she’s written for websites, newspapers and magazines on a variety of topics, from jewellery and culture, to food and telecoms. You can find her work across numerous sites, including Wedding Ideas Magazine, Health & Wellbeing, The Bristol Post, Fashion & Style Directory, TechRadar, CreativeBloq and more. In her spare time, Beth enjoys running, reading, baking and attempting craft projects that will probably end in disaster!
