Weber reinvents wood pellet grilling with its 2025 barbecue launches

QUICK SUMMARY Weber has announced its 2025 barbecue line-up, featuring gas and wood pellet grills. To celebrate the 30th anniversary of its Spirit barbecue, Weber has enhanced its Spirit gas grill and introduced two new wood pellet barbecues for low-and-slow smoking.

Weber has just announced its 2025 barbecue line-up, and I can’t wait to get grilling. To celebrate 30 years of its Spirit barbecue , Weber has introduced an enhanced version of its iconic gas grill, and has introduced two new wood pellet barbecues, including the Searwood and Smoque – we’ve got a lot to get through so buckle in.

Over the past couple of years, electric barbecues were really having a moment, mainly due to their ease and convenience, as well as usability on balconies and smaller spaces. But Weber’s new 2025 barbecue range is all about gas and wood pellets, proving that the traditional way to grill is back and better than ever.

Starting with its wood pellet launches, Weber has introduced the Searwood wood pellet grill and Smoque wood pellet smoker. Finally making its UK debut, the Weber Searwood is a high-heat wood pellet grill that has a wide temperature range, so you can smoke, sear and roast on one grill, for deep smoky flavours and versatile cooking.

The Weber Searwood has been equipped with Weber’s DirectFlame heat distribution and temperature control system. This allows the Weber Searwood to reach up to 315°C in less than 15 minutes, and you can easily switch between different temperatures quickly while retaining heat inside the entire barbecue.

On the side of the Weber Searwood is a cast aluminium cookbox where you feed the wood pellets, and an LCD screen that displays the temperature and cooking progress. This can also be monitored and customised using the Weber Connect app, so you’re in control of your barbecue-ing even if you’re away from the grill.

(Image credit: Weber)

Another new wood pellet model is the Weber Smoque . As the name suggests, the Weber Smoque is a smoker and is built for low-and-slow cooking. It has a similar temperature and controller system as the Searwood, but it comes with Smoquevent technology which sits between the burn pot and cooking grates to circulate air and smoke evenly around food for precise cooking and smoky flavours.

Alongside these new wood pellet grills, Weber is also reinventing its Spirit gas barbecue , in celebration of its 30 year anniversary. The new Spirit has been given more power with boost burners for even heat management and temperature control, as well as a Snap-Jet Ignition System for a quicker start process. It also has an updated digital thermometer.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

If you thought Weber would stop there, you’d be wrong as the brand has also added to its Genesis and Q collections, and has expanded its Weber Works accessories. The new accessory line-up now includes drop-in and snap-on items like cutting boards, bins and lighting, which is compatible with the majority of Weber’s new barbecue range.