Pit Boss debuts the pellet barbecue of the season – and it has a smart hot and cold smoke function

QUICK SUMMARY Pit Boss has launched the new Titan Competition Series BBQ, a pellet grill which has a new wood burning system for precise temperatures. The standout feature of the new Pit Boss Titan Competition Series Pellet BBQ Grill is its hot and cold smoke function for versatile low and slow cooking.

Barbecue season is upon us, and Pit Boss has just debuted the most advanced pellet barbecue of the year. The new Pit Boss Titan Competition Series Pellet BBQ Grill is packed full of grilling features, including a clever hot and cold smoke function and a redesigned wood burning system – and the price isn’t bad, either.

While the majority of barbecuers tend to prefer a gas or charcoal grill, pellet barbecues are still undeniably popular. They do take quite a bit of fuelling, but if you love that wood smoke smell and taste, a pellet barbecue is something you should consider.

With this fuel type and effort in mind, Pit Boss has given its Titan Competition Series Pellet BBQ Grill a new wood pellet burning system which combines precision temperature control with authentic wood flavours. It does this by ensuring a consistent flow of heat to the pellets, and can reach up to 260°C.

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For versatility, the Pit Boss Titan Competition Series Pellet BBQ Grill has an 18kg wood hopper which comes with a new hopper divider to mix different wood flavours while cooking. The hopper and pellets are located at the front of the grill with a glass window, and sits atop a 4.3-inch digital touchscreen.

The touchscreen gives you full control over the Pit Boss Titan Competition Series Pellet BBQ Grill, including time, temperature and monitoring with its WiFi and Bluetooth wireless connectivity. It also has two meat thermometers and three stainless steel adjustable racks so you can change the height and size of the internal cooking space which has a maximum of 10,474 square centimetres.

(Image credit: Pit Boss)

My favourite feature of the Pit Boss Titan Competition Series Pellet BBQ Grill is its new searing system. Inside the barbecue is a hidden sear plate which gives you the option to sear meat that’s been cooked low and slow to give it that authentic barbecue grill marks. The low and slow function can also be done with hot or cold smoke, the latter of which gives food a more delicate flavour.

Pit Boss has thrown everything at its new Titan Competition Series Pellet BBQ Grill and then some. It also has plenty of storage space, a grease and ash management system, and heavy duty wheels so it can be moved around your garden. It’s a pretty massive barbecue but it could be the only one you could ever need, thanks to its versatile features.

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