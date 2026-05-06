Move over, Ooni – Kenwood’s first-ever pizza oven cooks pizzas in just three minutes

QUICK SUMMARY Kenwood has launched its My Pizzeria Pizza Oven, the brand’s first-ever indoor pizza oven. Priced at £149.99, the Kenwood My Pizzeria Pizza Oven has dual-sided heating elements that cook pizzas and other foods in just three minutes.

Forget Ooni and Gozney – Kenwood has just launched its first-ever pizza oven , and it’s a must for those with minimal outdoor space. The new Kenwood My Pizzeria Pizza Oven might look like a waffle maker – and it kind of acts like one – but it’s got dual-sided heating zones to cook pizzas in as little as three minutes.

To say I was surprised to hear that Kenwood, the brand best known for its line-up of food processors and stand mixers, was making a pizza oven is an understatement. But after having seen the Kenwood My Pizzeria Pizza Oven , I’m seriously impressed and want one for my kitchen.

The design of the Kenwood My Pizzeria Pizza Oven is definitely unusual and a marked difference from traditional pizza ovens on the market today. Most crucially, it’s an indoor pizza oven, and it has a similar design to that of a waffle maker, with its dual-sided heating elements, dome shape and lid.

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The Kenwood My Pizzeria Pizza Oven is surprisingly compact, measuring just 18.5cm in height, 35.2cm in width and 36cm in depth. It can sit comfortably on your countertops or be packed away in cupboards. It also has simple two dial controls, one which controls the time and the other that adjusts the temperature.

(Image credit: Kenwood)

Inside the Kenwood My Pizzeria Pizza Oven is a 30cm ceramic stone which can be lifted out of the main oven. The oven reaches up to 400 degrees and can cook pizza and other foods, like quesadillas and flatbreads in as little as three minutes. It can also be used to cook homemade or frozen pizzas.

My favourite feature of the Kenwood My Pizzeria Pizza Oven is its ClearView window at the top of the lid, something that’s definitely inspired by air fryers . Instead of interrupting cooking by opening the lid, you can see into the oven to check your food’s progress.

The Kenwood My Pizzeria Pizza Oven is available to buy now in black or storm blue colours for £149.99 at Kenwood and select retailers, like Currys .

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