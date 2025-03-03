Cuisinart’s new barbecue is a grill, griddle and pizza oven in one – but it’s the price you’ll love

QUICK SUMMARY Cuisinart has debuted two new grills to its Outdoors collection. The standout is the Cuisinart Propel+, a four burner 3-in-1 gas grill which grills, griddles and makes pizza in one. Both the new Cuisinart grills cost $499.99. UK pricing and availability hasn’t been announced yet.

Cuisinart Outdoors has just launched two new gas grills and they’re incredible value for money. The standout from the new collection is the Cuisinart Propel+ which is powered by Thermo-Flo technology and acts as a grill, griddle and pizza oven in one – here’s everything you need to know.

Much like air fryers, today’s best barbecues offer multiple ways of cooking, so you can use your grill all year round rather than just during the spring / summer months. Many barbecue brands like Weber, Masterbuilt and Char-Broil have jumped onto this trend, and now Cuisinart is joining the party.

Cuisinart has introduced two new barbecue grills to its outdoor line-up. The first is the Cuisinart Propel+ Four Burner 3-in-1 Gas Grill which is designed for multi-tasking grillers. It combines a grill, griddle and pizza oven into one unit, and features a 477 square inch grilling space, a 176 square inch griddle and a 15-inch pizza stone.

Powered by Thermo-Flo technology, the Cuisinart Propel+ has an advanced, natural convection heating system that has electronic ignition and offers even and consistent cooking. The grill has four burners while the griddle is made from cast iron – both the grill and griddle can be used independently or simultaneously, and are powered by 44,000 BTUs across the burners, and a 11,000 BTU XL burner for the griddle plate.

(Image credit: Cuisinart)

The second new barbecue launch from Cuisinart is the 28-inch Outdoor Griddler , the first ever 2-in-1 griddle and broiler. It features a 504 square inch flat-top griddle that sits atop a broiler cabinet that has a three-level adjustable cooking rack and viewing window. With space to cook up to 24 burgers at a time, the Cuisinart Outdoor Griddler is searing, roasting, toasting and melting.

The Cuisinart Outdoor Griddler features the brand’s Broiler Baffles system that directs heat downwards when it’s closed to offer high heats for searing and roasting. When it’s open, it releases heat which is best for toasting, melting and warming food. It also has plenty of storage space, including integrated caddies in the side shelves.

The two new gas barbecues from Cuisinart offer a ton of grilling features that can be used all year round – and they won’t break the bank either. Both the Propel+ and Outdoor Griddler are priced at $499.99 and are available to buy at Cuisinart . As of writing, they’re not yet available in the UK.