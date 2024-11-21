This Haier blender has AI-powered blades for customisable blending – but it’ll cost you

QUICK SUMMARY Haier has released its new I-Master Series 7 Wi-Fi Blender 3-in-1. It’s powered by AI technology that detects the blades and jugs and adjusts its settings accordingly. The Haier I-Master Series 7 Wi-Fi Blender 3-in-1 costs £269.99.

Haier has just launched its new blender, and it’s backed with AI technology. The new Haier I-Master Series 7 Wi-Fi Blender 3-in-1 has 10 speeds, multi-layered blades and AI detection to personalise your blend – but it’ll set you back almost £300.

While Haier is more commonly known as a large appliance brand with its range of fridges and ovens, the company has significantly expanded into small appliances, with the launch of its air fryers , smart kettles and more. Now, Haier is adding to its best blender collection and giving it an AI twist.

The Haier I-Master Series 7 Wi-Fi Blender 3-in-1 combines blending, chopping and kneading into one device. It comes with 10 speeds and six automatic programs, including a dedicated kneading option, ice crushing and more. It can tackle most kitchen jobs you throw at it, and it comes with three different jugs for different sized tasks.

What makes the Haier I-Master Series 7 Wi-Fi Blender 3-in-1 so intriguing is its AI technology. The blenders’ programs are tailored by Haier’s AI-driven technology and work alongside the multi-layered blades to offer a more precise and smooth blend where needed.

(Image credit: Haier)

How it works is that Haier's AI automatically detects the type of jug and blades that you’re using and will adjust the settings accordingly, including speed, timing and torque, so you get more uniform results. The blades themselves are super sharp, and can easily cut through both hard and soft ingredients, including ice.

Alongside its AI technology, the Haier I-Master Series 7 Wi-Fi Blender 3-in-1 can also connect to the hOn app via Wi-Fi to offer you step-by-step recipes for smoothies, soups, bread and more. I never thought an AI or Wi-Fi blender would be on the cards, but with this type of technology slowly taking over the kitchen, it seems that almost every appliance is getting the AI treatment.

But if an AI-powered blender sounds interesting to you, it will cost you. Most big, heavy-duty blenders can get up to around £300, and the Haier I-Master Series 7 Wi-Fi Blender 3-in-1 is no exception. It’s available to buy for £269.99 at Haier and select retailers.