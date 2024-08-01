The Dyson Cool AM07 tower fan has had a major £100 price drop in a limited-time sale

If you've been hanging on for dear life due to heat exhaustion this week, you're not the only one. Temperatures have skyrocketed across the UK since Monday, and despite the forecast looking a little cooler over the weekend, it's not the last we've seen of it.

Due to the unexpected heatwave, it's no surprise that fan and air conditioner sales have gone through the roof. This also means many retailers have added some of the best fans and best portable air conditioners to their summer sales, and this latest deal is no exception.

Dyson has officially reduced the Dyson Cool tower fan AM07 by £100, making it the cheapest it's been in a long while. The best-seller is now just £249.99, making it cheaper than the refurbished model. Take a look:

Dyson Cool AM07 Tower Fan: was £349.99, now £249.99 at Dyson (save £100)

The Dyson Cool AM07 Tower Fan generates smooth, powerful airflow for personal cooling, and for £100 cheaper, there's no better time to get one.

We carried out a full review of the Dyson Cool AM07 last year, and despite Derek deciding it was a little noisy, it still achieved a commendable four stars. Derek also loved its design and oscillation features, stating it "projects an impressively smooth ray of cooling air all around the room."

Like all Dyson bladeless fans, the AM07 uses Air Multiplier technology to draw in surrounding air, creating powerful air projection. There's also a remote control for precise airflow control and a sleep timer, meaning the fan can be programmed to turn off after preset intervals throughout the night.

Still undecided? Check out our comparison of the Dyson Cool AM07 vs MeacoFan 1056P Air Circulator.