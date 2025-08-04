Ninja's huge summer sale is here – all you need is this one discount code

Run, don't walk!

Ninja sale
(Image credit: Ninja)
Lizzie Wilmot's avatar
By
published
in Deals

As the temperatures rise and the evenings stretch out, there’s nothing better than hosting friends and family in the garden. Whether it’s a relaxed catch-up over a good meal or sharing a few bottles of wine under the best outdoor lights, it’s the perfect excuse to treat yourself to a new kitchen gadget – or two. With that in mind, I started browsing, and was genuinely excited to see that Ninja has a seriously good impressive sale on right now.

The brand has taken over the kitchen appliance world lately, with viral favourites like the Ninja SLUSHi and Ninja CREAMi popping up everywhere. So if you’ve had your eye on something specific, now’s the time to move. Ninja has knocked 20% off most of its bestsellers, and all you need is one discount code to unlock the savings.

What discount code do I need?

To get the savings, just head to the Ninja online store, pick one of the appliances included in the sale, and enter the code NINJA20 at checkout. The 20% discount will be automatically applied to your total – it's as easy as that!

Which appliances are included?

There are loads of Ninja bestsellers included in the offer, but it’s especially great for drink makers. Below are a couple of my personal favourites worth checking out.

The sale does exclude bundles and the Ninja Swirl by CREAMi, but that's only because it was launched last week!

Ninja Luxe Café Pro
Ninja Luxe Café Pro : was £699.99 now £559.99 at Ninja UK

£140 off Ninja's one and only coffee machine? Go on then.

View Deal
Ninja SLUSHi
Ninja SLUSHi: was £349.99 now £279.99 at Ninja UK

Each of the brand-new colours are also included in the sale if you prefer something brighter!

View Deal
Ninja MAX 6-in-1 Dual Zone Air Fryer
Ninja MAX 6-in-1 Dual Zone Air Fryer: was £229.99 now £183.99 at Ninja UK

You can't go wrong with Ninja's best-selling air fryer – grab it whilst you still can.

View Deal
Lizzie Wilmot
Lizzie Wilmot
Staff Writer, Home

Lizzie is T3's Home Living Staff Writer, covering the latest in style, wellness and beauty tech. From skincare gadgets to vacuum cleaners, she's your go-to for trends and top recommendations.

When not writing, Lizzie enjoys mooching around Bath, spending time with loved ones, or testing her review units – often during an enthusiastic cleaning spree!

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.