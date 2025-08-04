Ninja's huge summer sale is here – all you need is this one discount code

As the temperatures rise and the evenings stretch out, there’s nothing better than hosting friends and family in the garden. Whether it’s a relaxed catch-up over a good meal or sharing a few bottles of wine under the best outdoor lights, it’s the perfect excuse to treat yourself to a new kitchen gadget – or two. With that in mind, I started browsing, and was genuinely excited to see that Ninja has a seriously good impressive sale on right now.

The brand has taken over the kitchen appliance world lately, with viral favourites like the Ninja SLUSHi and Ninja CREAMi popping up everywhere. So if you’ve had your eye on something specific, now’s the time to move. Ninja has knocked 20% off most of its bestsellers, and all you need is one discount code to unlock the savings.

What discount code do I need?

To get the savings, just head to the Ninja online store, pick one of the appliances included in the sale, and enter the code NINJA20 at checkout. The 20% discount will be automatically applied to your total – it's as easy as that!

Which appliances are included?

There are loads of Ninja bestsellers included in the offer, but it’s especially great for drink makers. Below are a couple of my personal favourites worth checking out.

The sale does exclude bundles and the Ninja Swirl by CREAMi, but that's only because it was launched last week!