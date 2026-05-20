Miele’s new extractor hoods just fixed the biggest problem I have with my induction hob

QUICK SUMMARY Miele has announced a new range of downdraft extractor hoods. Previously unveiled at IFA 2025, the 80cm and 90cm extractor hoods feature integrated lighting, smart technology and powerful air purification.

After first unveiling them back at IFA 2025, Miele has just announced that its new downdraft extractor hoods will be launching in May 2026. Featuring integrated lighting, powerful air purification and smart technology, Miele’s new extractor hoods have just solved the biggest issue I have with my induction hob – here’s how.

I’ve said this many times on T3 but after moving into my house a few years ago, I was both shocked and delighted to have an induction hob. It’s made cooking so much easier, and I can’t see myself going back to a gas or electric model now that I’ve enjoyed the wonders of induction cooking.

But one major problem I have with my hob setup is my current extractor hood. To put it mildly, it’s terrible. It has a weak airflow that barely removes steam and smoke so I’m almost constantly having to fan my smoke alarms when I cook. But Miele’s new downdraft extractor hoods which are specially designed for induction hobs may have just solved this problem.

Latest Videos From

Miele has quietly launched not one, not two but three extractor hoods – the DAD 6980, the DAD 6880 and the DAD 4370. The former is the flagship model in the range, while the 6880 is built for 80cm hobs, and the 4370 is for 90cm hoods.

(Image credit: Miele)

Made from high quality materials, including glass and stainless steel, the Miele extractor hoods have a minimalist design and sit flush to the hob. When in use, they rise up from your worktop and when not, they disappear discreetly to keep in with this year’s invisible appliance trend .

All Miele extractor hoods have powerful airflow to whip away smoke and steam as you’re cooking. They can be used in extraction and recirculation mode, and have odour filters to remove strong smells. The extractor hoods also connect to Miele’s Con@ctivity app so the hood and your induction hob can communicate with one another and automatically adjust power output depending on what you’re making.

(Image credit: Miele)

My favourite feature of the new Miele extractor hoods are the integrated lighting. At the top of the hoods are LED light strips so you can illuminate your cooking. It’s height adjustable, and can be customised by intensity and colour using the Miele app – because why wouldn’t you want a bright pink light on while you’re making dinner?!

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors