Calling all tea lovers – this ingenious teapot brews the perfect cuppa without electricity
Ex-Dyson designer reinvents the teapot
QUICK SUMMARY
A new Kickstarter campaign introduces the Teapot REEDesign, an automatic teapot that brews loose leaf tea without using electricity.
Designed by an ex-Dyson product designer, the Teapot REEDesign comes with eight pre-set timers so you can customise your tea brewing.
Tea drinkers unite – a new Kickstarter campaign has introduced the Teapot REEDesign, an ingenious, automatic teapot that brews the perfect cup of tea without using electronics.
Many people have started to realise that simply boiling the kettle to its highest temperature isn’t always best for the type of tea you’re making. In fact, green and white tea are best brewed around 80°C while black and herbal tea can take a higher level of heat at 95°C to properly extract the flavours.
This is one of the reasons why many of today’s kettles have temperature gauges so you can toggle the heat for each hot drink you make. But the Teapot REEDesign has taken this one step further, and it’s ideal for loose leaf tea drinkers – and for those who want to keep their electricity bills down.
The Teapot REEDesign is designed by an ex-Dyson product designer who’s created a teapot that doesn’t use electronics. Instead, it uses a patent-pending mechanical mechanism that automatically lifts loose tea levels out of water at a specific amount of time.
With similar looks to a kettle, the Teapot REEDesign is made up of multiple components, including a lid, filter, timer, brew and collection chambers. To use it, you simply add tea leaves and water directly to it before fixing the lid. The leaves are then extracted using a filter and the brewed tea goes through the timer at a certain speed.
From there, the tea flows through to the collection chamber, where you can then pour your cuppa. There are eight pre-set brew timers to choose from, where the quickest timer runs for three minutes and the slowest is from six minutes.
The Teapot REEDesign is a reinvention of the traditional kettle, and is sure to excite passionate tea drinkers. I’m a shame to Brits as I can’t stand tea, but my tea-loving husband would love this – and at under £80, it would make a great present.
Priced at £79, the Teapot REEDesign is currently available through Kickstarter, with 500 teapots up for grabs in the first batch.
Beth is Home Editor for T3, looking after style, living and wellness. From the comfiest mattresses to strange things you can cook in an air fryer, Beth covers sleep, smart home, coffee machines, watches, grooming tools, fragrances, gardening and more.
In her spare time, Beth enjoys running, reading, baking and attempting craft projects that will probably end in disaster!
