Tefal’s new dual air fryer can cook an entire roast dinner – yes, really!

QUICK SUMMARY
Tefal has launched two new super-sized air fryers, including the Tefal Easy Fry XXL Dual Zone Air Fryer and Grill. It’s Tefal’s largest dual air fryer yet and can cook an entire roast dinner in its extra large drawers.
The new Tefal air fryers are available to buy now with prices starting at £139.99.
Tefal has just launched two new air fryers, including the Tefal Easy Fry XXL Dual Zone Air Fryer and Grill – the brand’s largest dual zone air fryer to date. With a huge 11-litre capacity, the Tefal Easy Fry XXL Dual Zone Air Fryer and Grill comes with two different drawers which can cook a huge amount of food at a time, including a full roast dinner.
As demand for the best air fryers continues to increase, brands like Tefal, Ninja and Tower are meeting this popularity and expanding their offerings – quite literally! Ninja surprised everyone with its Ninja Foodi FlexDrawer last year, which has a huge 10.4-litre cooking space and now Tefal is joining the party with its latest launches.
The Tefal Easy Fry XXL Dual Zone Air Fryer and Grill has a massive 11-litre capacity which can cook for 8-10 people at a time. It comes with dividers so you can separate the main drawer for two different cooking zones or leave them out for one XXL basket. Tefal states that it can cook anything from party food and a full Sunday roast – which is music to my eyes as a roast dinner is my favourite meal of all time!
Despite its large capacity, the Tefal Easy Fry XXL Dual Zone Air Fryer and Grill has a surprisingly compact size which can fit into kitchen cabinets or stay out on your countertop without taking up too much room. As a 2-in-1 appliance, it can be used as an air fryer and a grill, plus it comes with seven pre-set programmes, including chicken, fish and chips.
For something less big but that still has a generous capacity, Tefal has also launched the Tefal Easy Fry Mega Air Fryer. This air fryer has a 7.5-litre cooking space, which can serve up to eight people at a time. It comes with eight pre-set programmes and its large capacity can comfortably fit a 2kg roast chicken inside.
For those looking to avoid using the oven, the new launches from Tefal offer big capacity and quick cooking times – and they won’t break the bank either. Both available to buy now at Tefal, the Tefal Easy Fry XXL Dual Zone Air Fryer and Grill costs £199.99, while the Tefal Easy Fry Mega Air Fryer is priced at £139.99.
Upgrade to smarter living
Get the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products straight to your inbox.
Beth is Home Editor for T3, looking after style, living and wellness. From the comfiest mattresses to strange things you can cook in an air fryer, Beth covers sleep, yoga, smart home, coffee machines, watches, grooming tools, fragrances, gardening and much more. If it's something that goes in your house, chances are Beth knows about it and has the latest reviews and recommendations! She's also in the know about the latest deals and discount codes from top brands and retailers.
Having always been passionate about writing, she’s written for websites, newspapers and magazines on a variety of topics, from jewellery and culture, to food and telecoms. You can find her work across numerous sites, including Wedding Ideas Magazine, Health & Wellbeing, The Bristol Post, Fashion & Style Directory, TechRadar, CreativeBloq and more. In her spare time, Beth enjoys running, reading, baking and attempting craft projects that will probably end in disaster!
-
-
This five-star Garmin watch is now even cheaper than it was in the Prime Day sale
You can still grab yourself a great deal if you missed Amazon's Big Deal Days
By Bryony Firth-Bernard Published
-
Tesla's new EV is self-driving and under £25k
A self-driving coupe for just £23,000
By Sam Cross Published
-
Ninja Double Stack XL Air Fryer review: a clever stacked design that's ideal for smaller kitchens
A clever air fryer that packs its 9.5-litre capacity into a small footprint
By Alistair Charlton Published
-
7 tips to keep your air fryer working for longer
How to look after your air fryer and keep it in action for longer
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published
-
How to clean an air fryer: tutorials and tips for the basket, attachments and heating element
Get your air fryer shining again with these quick and easy cleaning tips
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published
-
I tried the future of air fryers – the Ninja Double Stack is my favourite yet
Ninja’s Double Stack Air Fryer ups its capacity while taking up less room in your kitchen
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published
-
Air fryer expert reveals the secret to cooking perfect air fryer food
Air frying frozen food: Expert-approved tips for budget-friendly meals in super quick time
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published
-
There's still two weeks left of Ninja's January sale, and this is what you should buy
The Ninja Woodfire Outdoor Oven, Foodi 11-in-1 SmartLid Multi-Cooker and Air Fryer Max are all discounted
By Lizzie Wilmot Published