Tefal’s new dual air fryer can cook an entire roast dinner – yes, really!

Tefal has just launched two new air fryers, including the Tefal Easy Fry XXL Dual Zone Air Fryer and Grill – the brand’s largest dual zone air fryer to date. With a huge 11-litre capacity, the Tefal Easy Fry XXL Dual Zone Air Fryer and Grill comes with two different drawers which can cook a huge amount of food at a time, including a full roast dinner.

As demand for the best air fryers continues to increase, brands like Tefal, Ninja and Tower are meeting this popularity and expanding their offerings – quite literally! Ninja surprised everyone with its Ninja Foodi FlexDrawer last year, which has a huge 10.4-litre cooking space and now Tefal is joining the party with its latest launches.

The Tefal Easy Fry XXL Dual Zone Air Fryer and Grill has a massive 11-litre capacity which can cook for 8-10 people at a time. It comes with dividers so you can separate the main drawer for two different cooking zones or leave them out for one XXL basket. Tefal states that it can cook anything from party food and a full Sunday roast – which is music to my eyes as a roast dinner is my favourite meal of all time!

Despite its large capacity, the Tefal Easy Fry XXL Dual Zone Air Fryer and Grill has a surprisingly compact size which can fit into kitchen cabinets or stay out on your countertop without taking up too much room. As a 2-in-1 appliance, it can be used as an air fryer and a grill, plus it comes with seven pre-set programmes, including chicken, fish and chips.

For something less big but that still has a generous capacity, Tefal has also launched the Tefal Easy Fry Mega Air Fryer . This air fryer has a 7.5-litre cooking space, which can serve up to eight people at a time. It comes with eight pre-set programmes and its large capacity can comfortably fit a 2kg roast chicken inside.

For those looking to avoid using the oven, the new launches from Tefal offer big capacity and quick cooking times – and they won’t break the bank either. Both available to buy now at Tefal , the Tefal Easy Fry XXL Dual Zone Air Fryer and Grill costs £199.99, while the Tefal Easy Fry Mega Air Fryer is priced at £139.99.