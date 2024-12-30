My favourite Tefal air fryer from 2024 hits its cheapest ever price in Boxing Day deal

While it might not actually be Boxing Day anymore, that doesn’t mean that the Boxing Day sales have stopped. From now until early January, you can find cheap deals and discounts on the best products of 2024 – like this Tefal air fryer.

Right now, the Tefal XXL Dual Easy Fry Air Fryer – which was first released in September 2024 – has hit its cheapest ever price in Amazon’s Boxing Day sale.

View the Tefal XXL Dual Easy Fry 11L Air Fryer deal

Originally priced at £199.99, the Tefal XXL Dual Easy Fry Air Fryer is now just £139.99, saving you 30% on this premium air fryer.

The best air fryers have been given the ‘super sized’ treatment this year, as more and more brands have launched bigger than ever air fryers. Tefal is no exception, as the Tefal XXL Dual Easy Fry Air Fryer boasts an 11-litre capacity and two asymmetrical baskets, which is great for meal prepping and busy families.

To view the Tefal XXL Dual Easy Fry Air Fryer deal, click the link above or keep reading for more air fryer deals.

Tefal XXL Dual Easy Fry 11L Air Fryer: was £199.99 , now £139.99 at Amazon

Get 30% off the Tefal XXL Dual Easy Fry Air Fryer in the Amazon Boxing Day sale. This 11-litre and dual basket air fryer has seven pre-set programmes and easy controls for both automatic and manual cooking. It cooks for up to 10 people, and has a big 6.5-litre drawer which can be used for big cuts of meat and a smaller 4.5-litre drawer for sides.

If the Tefal XXL Dual Easy Fry Air Fryer is a bit too big for you, you can find a similar deal on a similarly designed air fryer in Amazon’s Boxing Day sale. The Tefal Easy Fry Dual Zone Air Fryer also has asymmetrical drawers but it’s slightly smaller at just 8.3-litres – and it’s 33% off right now!