Instant Pot takes on Ninja with its very own supersized air fryer – and it’s bigger and cheaper

QUICK SUMMARY Instant Pot has launched the Vortex VersaZone 12L Air Fryer. Priced at £199.99, the Instant Pot Vortex VersaZone 12L Air Fryer looks similar to Ninja’s Foodi FlexDrawer, except it has a 12-litre capacity and ClearCook windows.

Watch out, Ninja – Instant Pot has just launched its new Vortex VersaZone 12L Air Fryer, and it looks surprisingly similar to the popular Ninja Foodi FlexDrawer. Instant Pot’s new air fryer is supersized with eight functions and a large 12-litre capacity, and if I’m being honest, I think I’d pick it over the Ninja one – here’s why.

Looking at the Instant Pot Vortex VersaZone 12L Air Fryer, there’s no denying how much it looks like the Ninja Foodi FlexDrawer Air Fryer . It has a similar style with its dual baskets, prominent handles and touchscreen display, although there have been some major changes from the Ninja model.

Firstly, the Instant Pot Vortex VersaZone 12L Air Fryer has a massive 12-litre capacity which is bigger than Ninja’s 10.4-litre space. However, like the Ninja Foodi FlexDrawer, the main compartment of the Instant Pot Vortex VersaZone 12L Air Fryer can be split into two, so you can choose between a large 12-litre drawer or two smaller six litre zones.

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What’s even better about the smaller zones is the Instant Pot Vortex VersaZone 12L Air Fryer comes with SyncCook and SyncFinish programmes. SyncCook allows you to mirror the settings in both zones so you can cook two batches of food at the same time and temperature.

Introducing the Instant Pot Vortex Versazone 12L Air Fryer - YouTube Watch On

Alternatively, the SyncFinish setting allows you to cook two different meals at the same time at different temperatures and programmes, and have the cooking process finish at the same time.

The Instant Pot Vortex VersaZone 12L Air Fryer comes with eight functions, including the SyncFinish and SyncCook functions. The other settings are air fry, roast, grill, bake, reheat and dehydrate, so it can be used to cook just about anything. Users can select and customise these settings with the easy icons on the display.

My favourite feature of the Instant Pot Vortex VersaZone 12L Air Fryer is its ClearCook Window. Instead of opening the air fryer drawers to check on your food’s progress, you can easily see into the air fryer with the window and the air fryer’s internal light. It also has smart indicators to show your cooking status.

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