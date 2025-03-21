Don't panic, but this is the cheapest I've ever seen the Ninja Double Stack Air Fryer

If you’re eyeing up one of the best air fryers in Amazon’s Spring Deal Days next week, you’re definitely not alone. Air fryers are one of the most popular kitchen essentials out there, and if there’s a chance to grab one at a bargain, you’re going to go for it.

That's said, I’ve already spotted the new Ninja Double Stack at John Lewis for way cheaper – and this is probably the lowest price I’ve ever seen. It’s only a £30 discount, but considering the Double Stack rarely goes on sale, this is a deal worth jumping on.

The original Double Stack Air Fryer XL, which achieved an impressive four stars in our full review, debuted in early 2024. The new Ninja Double Stack 7.6L Air Fryer launched a few months later, featuring a sleek black colourway and a more compact design.

More air fryer deals are likely to emerge over the weekend, so we highly recommend snapping up this offer now – especially since there’s no guarantee that stock will last much longer.

With a spacious 7.6-litre capacity, this air fryer has plenty of room for all your culinary creations. It also comes packed with Ninja’s signature settings, including Air Fry, Max Crisp, Bake, Roast, Reheat and Dehydrate – giving you everything you need to whip up perfect meals with ease.

Despite its shrinking, the new Ninja Double Stack Air Fryer can still cook meals for up to six people and it can cook four different foods at the same time.