You could save up to £400 on these Sony Bravia 4K TVs ahead of Black Friday

The best Black Friday deals start long before the day itself - there's still more than a week to go but Currys has already launched its sales event with discounts to be found across all sorts of electricals from TVs, soundbars and laptops to health and beauty products.

Now is a great time to pick up a new TV, in fact, there's no better time of year to upgrade. Whether you want a modest 50-incher or a huge 65-inch set, there are some big savings to be made on some of the best TVs in the world right now.

Sony Bravia TV deals look set to be some of the most worthwhile with discounts up to a whopping £400 at Currys. Immensely popular because they offer top-quality displays in resolutions up to 8K, Sony Bravia TVs come with all sorts of extra tech to help boost your viewing experience, from Dolby Vision to HDR10.

You'll find a range of smart features packed in as well, like Android TV or Google TV, and more often than not they have Google Assistant hands-free voice control too.

Here, you'll find 3 of our favourite Sony TV deals available at Currys right now, all of which have had their prices dropped by around 20% or more.

(opens in new tab) Sony Bravia KD50X72KPU 50": £699 £549 at Currys (opens in new tab)

The Sony Bravia KD50X72KPU is a 50-inch 4K TV that has had its price slashed by over 20% ahead of Black Friday. This affordable set supports both HDR10 and HLG, with hands-free control through the Google Assistant and Chromecast built-in.

(opens in new tab) Sony Bravia XR55A80JU 55": £1399 £999 at Currys (opens in new tab)

Save almost 29% on this 55-inch Sony Bravia OLED TV with Dolby Vision, HDR10 and Acoustic Surface Audio+. Not only will it deliver stunning image quality but thanks to the 120Hz refresh rate, it'll be an excellent choice for gaming too.

(opens in new tab) Sony Bravia XR-65A75KU 65": £2099 £1699 at Currys (opens in new tab)

Get almost £400 off the Sony Bravia XR-65A75KU 65-inch 4K TV with Google TV. With a good-looking OLED screen alongside Dolby Atmos surround sound, it's very well set up for streaming movies, and it'll be a good choice for console gaming thanks to the 120Hz refresh rate and Auto Low Latency Mode.

One last thing worth knowing that makes Sony Bravia XR TVs stand out from the crowd is that if you were to buy one of their XR sets, you'll also get the benefit of Bravia Core for free.

Bravia Core is Sony's own streaming app. It comes loaded onto the TV giving you the highest streaming picture quality and access to a huge collection of IMAX Enhanced movies like Venom and Jumanji. You won't get this perk anywhere else.