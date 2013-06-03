WWDC: A look back at the biggest Apple announcements

WWDC 2013 is less than a week away, and the burning question remains: what has Apple got up its sleeve? Maybe the WWDC keynotes from the past will give us some clues...

World Wide Developers Conference (WWDC) is the place to get your latest Apple kick as the annual event is usually a showcase for revamped operating systems and more importantly, brand new Apple hardware...

WWDC 2013 takes place between the 10th and 14th of June and while we try to work out whether we are going to see an iPhone 6 or an Apple iTV, we take a look back at conferences from the past five years to see what Apple has dazzled us with before.

WWDC 2012

Dates: June 11th to June 15th 2012

Hosted by: Tim Cook

The absence of Steve Jobs made this a landmark event in its own right, but Tim Cook still marked his WWDC host debut with a new range of Ivy Bridge-touting MacBooks, a brand spanking new Retina MacBook Pro and Retina display support for software stalwarts such as Final Cut Pro, Photoshop and Aperture.

Apple Senior VP Scott Forstall also announced iOS 6, and demonstrated a wide range of updates as well as an upgraded Siri, which would be available on iPad as well as iPhone. iOS 6 also included the ill fated Apple Maps, which included worldwide maps and turn-by-turn navigation, which would have been great had it actually worked.

WWDC 2011

Dates: June 6th to June 10th 2011

Hosted by: Steve Jobs

There was plenty of speculation as to whether Steve Jobs would appear, but the black turtleneck did pop up back on stage to announce details behind the long-awaited iCloud music storage/streaming service and take the wrapper off the iOS 5 operating system for iPhone, iPad and the iPod touch.

Apple Senior VP Phil Schiller also announced details of Mac OS X 10.7 Lion while proudly announcing that the Mac was kicking ass with 54m active users. Mac users could look forward to 250 new features, some inspired by iOS such as multi-touch gestures as well the introduction of full screen apps and pinch-to-zoom functionality.

WWDC 2010

Dates: June 7th to June 11th 2010

Hosted by: Steve Jobs

After the whole 'iPhone prototype found in a bar' debacle, Apple officially unveiled the iPhone 4 at WWDC 2010 with a distinctly new design and a raft of new features to get tongues wagging. With over a 100 new features, Apple introduced its Retina display, a new antenna design (ahem) and a power-mongering A4 chip processor. Joining the iPhone 4 on stage was the new iOS 4.0 bringing amongst other things, iMovie and FaceTime video calling to play nice with the front-facing camera.

Jobs also took the opportunity to talk up just how well the 'revolutionary' iPad had been received since its launch and also confirmed that Apple would support both HTML 5 and App Store applications.

WWDC 2009

Dates: June 8th to June 12th 2009

Hosted by: Phil Schiller

Jobs was not present after being given an extended period of leave due to his ill health so Phil Schiller stepped in on his behalf and confirmed that Jobs would be back to work later in the year.

Starting the keynote with more PC mocking, Schiller unveiled a brand new version of the 15-inch MacBook Pro which he claimed would have up to seven hours of battery life. Apple's MacBook Air range also got a config and pricing update while Mac OS X Snow Leopard was also introduced.

Everyone was of course waiting to see if a new iPhone was the 'one last thing' and in true Apple style, the iPhone 3GS along with iOS 3.0 was officially unveiled. Promising to be twice as fast as the 3G, new features included voice control and a 3-megapixel autofocus camera. The new iOS also meant the introduction of cut, copy and paste as well as Spotlight to search your 3GS for all content.

WWDC 2008

Dates: June 8th to June 12th 2008

Hosted by: Steve Jobs

Kicking off proceedings with talk of iOS 2.0, the world finally got a taste of what Apple meant by making apps for the iPhone. Sega and eBay were amongst those who had shown what the SDK was capable of, while Apple formally announced the Apple App Store.

Opening up the territories that could now buy an iPhone, Apple also promised to make its smartphone cheaper and formally introduced the iPhone 3G. The slender device featured the same 3.5-inch display and camera as the original iPhone adding the speedier 3G connectivity allowing users to browse quicker and a talk time of up to five hours. All on the iPhone's 1st birthday might we add.

WWDC 2007

Dates: June 11th to June 15th 2007

Hosted by: Steve Jobs

Apple's first iPhone had already been announced back in January, and while Jobs took the opportunity to confirm an iPhone release date, the keynote was dominated by all things Mac and how the platform was so much better than Microsoft's PC.

As well as a host of new games including EA titles Command & Conquer 3 and Battlefield 2142 being announced for Mac, Jobs talked in detail about the follow-up to its hugely successful Tiger Mac OS, called Leopard. Promising 300 new features, the pick of the bunch included a new-look desktop, cover flow and web widgets like the video conferencing iChat.