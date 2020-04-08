Where to buy PS4 and PS4 Pro TODAY: These retailers still have stock

Getting a good deal on a PS4 or PS4 Pro isn't easy when everyone's buying up stock to play during self-isolation. Curry's, for example, is completely devoid of PS4s at the time of writing, although great bundles are being restocked on a daily basis.

To make matters worse, the global health crisis is interrupting shipments and manufacturing all across the tech and gaming industries. And that is what we've seen over the last couple of weeks, with many of the most popular retailers now in a position where their store shelves and warehouses empty.

All is not lost, though, as the PS4, the PS4 Pro and its bundle deals are still in stock at a few retailers, and at regular wallet-friendly price points, too. You just need to know where to look. Below you can find the best in stock deals:

PS4 AND PS4 PRO: IN STOCK CONSOLE DEALS

Sony PS4 500GB & 3 Hits Bundle | now £249.99 at Amazon

The best single-player PS4 deal on the net returns, exclusive to Amazon. A 500GB PS4, Horizon Zero Dawn, Uncharted 4 and The Last Of Us. A perfect package. View Deal

Sony PS4 500GB Console & Fortnite Neo Versa Bundle with two controllers | now £249.99 at Argos

This is an incredible (and crucially, in stock) deal from Argos. For the price of a basic PS4 with one controller, you get two controllers and a digital download of Fortnite, the massively multiplayer battle royale game. It even comes with a free Neo Versa skin for the game.View Deal

Sony PS4 500GB Console & FIFA 20 bundle | now £249.99 at Argos

Argos is bundling the 500GB PS4 and the massively popular FIFA 20, which is the bundle that's been selling out across the board. Gutted all the sports are cancelled? Grab this great deal, log on online and create your own Euro 2020. View Deal

Sony PS4 Pro 1TB & Call Of Duty Modern Warfare 2019| now £359.99 at Very

For an extra £110, you can bag the high-powered PS4 Pro, which improves on the original in almost every way. The console is bundled with Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, which will allow you to close that social distancing gap by jumping onto the servers and playing online.View Deal

Sony PS4 Pro 1TB in glacier white and Destiny 2, and Red Dead Redemption 2 bundle | now £349.99 at GAME

Most of GAME's cheaper PS4 and PS4 Pro bundles are selling out very quickly, but this fantastic deal on a glacier white Pro and Destiny 2 is back in stock. Grab it now.View Deal

