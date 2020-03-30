Where to buy PS4 and PS4 Pro right now: These retailers still have stock

Attempting to pick up a PS4 or PS4 Pro at a great price is becoming more difficult by the day right now. With people around the world staying in rather than going out, supplies are short. To make matters worse, the global health crisis is interrupting shipments and manufacturing all across the tech and gaming industries.

And that is what we've seen over the last couple of weeks, with many of the most popular retailers now in a position where their store shelves and warehouses empty. This problem is being exacerbated, naturally, by scalpers as well, who are now charging bank account breaking mark ups on online trading sites.

All is not lost, though, as the PS4, the PS4 Pro and its bundle deals are still in stock at a few retailers, and at regular wallet-friendly price points, too. You just need to know where to look. Below you can find the best in stock deals:

PS4 AND PS4 PRO: IN STOCK CONSOLE DEALS

Sony PS4 500GB Console & Fortnite Neo Versa Bundle with two controllers | now £249.99 at Argos

This is an incredible (and crucially, in stock) deal from Argos. For the price of a basic PS4 with one controller, you get two controllers and a digital download of Fortnite, the massively multiplayer battle royale game. It even comes with a free Neo Versa skin for the game.View Deal

Sony PS4 500GB Console | now £249.99 at Argos

We'll level with you: there's very little point in buying the 500GB model alone when the deal above is on the table for the same price. However, should the Fortnite bundle run out, it's comforting to know you still have options when it comes to bagging yourself a self-isolation PS4. It also comes in white. View Deal

Sony PS4 Pro 1TB & Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Bundle | now £349.99 at Argos

For an extra £100, you can bag the high-powered PS4 Pro, which improves on the original in almost every way. The console is bundled with Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, which will allow you to close that social distancing gap by jumping onto the servers and playing online.View Deal

Sony PS4 1TB | now £399 at Amazon

At the time of writing, Amazon is plain out of almost all its PS4 and PS4 Pro bundles, except for those from third-party-sellers. However, it does still have the 1TB PS4 Slim for £400, close to its original price. View Deal

Sony PS4 500GB & Marvel's Spider-Man: Game of the Year Edition Bundle | now £249.99 at Curry's

This great bundle contains a brand new PS4 and Marvel's epic single player Spider-Man game. Swing around a realistic New York and take on classic villains like Doc Ock, Electro, Taskmaster and Vulture, along with new foes like Mr Negative.

Sony PS4 Pro 1TB | now £349.99 at Curry's

Get the PS4 Pro on its own with all the bells and whistles: 4K Ultra HD graphics & HDR technology, a 1 TB hard drive and 8 GB GDDR5 memory. It's not quite as good value as the COD bundle above, but again, it never hurts to have options and the console's considerably priced down from its original RRP.View Deal

Sony PS4 Pro in glacier white, 1TB, and Destiny 2 bundle | now £349.99 at GAME

GAME currently has an unexpected deluge of great PS4 and PS4 Pro bundles available. One of the most striking is this relatively rare limited edition PS4 Pro in glacier white, packaged with sci-fi shooter Destiny 2. It comes with an expansion pass and all premium content ready to go.View Deal

PS4 500GB FIFA 20 bundle, Spyro: Reignited Trilogy and NOW TV | Now £279.00 at GAME

This might be the best value bundle of the lot. You can nab the 500GB PS4, four games (FIFA 20 and the Spyro: Reignited trilogy) and a NOW TV subscription. That's a lot for your money: best get it while it's hot. View Deal

MORE PS4 and PS4 PRO DEALS (MAY NOT BE IN STOCK)