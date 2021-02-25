Buying a jacket for the outdoors can be intimidating. Do you want soft shell or hard shell? Gore-Tex or Gore-Tex Pro? And, most confusing of all: waterproof or water-resistant?

In this article, we explain the differences between waterproof and water-resistant fabrics, and where you should use them.

Waterproof vs water-resistant jackets: what is the difference?

A water-resistant material is usually made from tightly-woven fabric, which is hard for water to penetrate. But, if it stays wet for long enough, the water will build up and seep into the material. Water-resistant jackets do not have taped seams, which is where water usually gets in. But they can withstand light rain or drizzle for short periods of time, and are usually windproof. Water-resistant materials offer the least protection against rain.

A waterproof material does not let water in, no matter how wet it gets, and are always windproof. An emergency plastic poncho is waterproof, but most waterproof jackets are made from breathable materials. That means they let out water vapour, so you can move around without overheating or getting sweaty. In addition, a waterproof jacket will have taped seams. Water-proof materials offer the most protection against rain.

What about water repellent jackets?

A water-repellent material is “hydrophobic.” Water cannot sit on it, but “beads up” and runs off, which stops the fabric becoming saturated.

Water-repellent layers are placed on top of waterproof materials, to help them to stay breathable. It is used on some water-resistant jackets to make them “showerproof”, to withstand light rain or drizzle for short periods of time.

Why bother with water-resistant jackets?

Well, it’s a trade-off. Waterproof materials are stiffer and more expensive, whilst water-resistant materials are more comfortable and breathable. Waterproof jackets are outer-shells to keep the rain off, whilst water-resistant jackets suit drier conditions. They are used in insulating layers or soft-shell jackets.

Water-resistant clothing is perfect for drier conditions. It is comfortable, usually windproof, and can handle a quick burst of light rain. But if you are expecting a heavy burst of rain, or light rain for longer periods of time, then you will need a waterproof jacket to keep you dry.

It’s not an either/or decision. You might wear a water-resistant soft shell for most of the day, and keep a waterproof jacket in your backpack. Then, if the rain comes in hard, you can either wear the waterproof jacket on top of the soft shell, or swap them over.

How do you tell the difference between waterproof and water-resistant jackets?

You can’t tell if something is waterproof just by the brand. You have to check the material. And even then it can be confusing: Gore-Tex and Gore-Tex Pro are waterproof materials, but Gore-Tex Infinium is water-resistant; Pertex Quantum is water-resistant, but Pertex Shield is waterproof.

It’s not a case of one being better than the other: waterproof and water-resistant are used for slightly different purposes. The right answer is usually a combination.

