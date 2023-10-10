The 5 best PS5 games under £20 this Amazon Prime Day

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

We are big gamers here at T3, but It's not always the cheapest hobby. If you want to play all of the best PS5 games you have to know when to get them at the right price. If you've missed some big releases or been too busy to start the latest 100 RPG, don't worry as you can pick them up at a cut price for Amazon Prime Day.

In fact, we reckon you don't need more than £20 to guarantee yourself a good gaming experience. Here are the 5 best PS5 games for under £20 this Prime Day.

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga: was £19 now £16 at Amazon

Ok so it's not exactly a Death Star-sized saving but £16 for one of the best co-op games ever made is a steal. Perfect for Jedi's young and old, this game reimagines all 9 of the movies in fresh bricky glory.

CyberPunk 2077: was £15 now £14 at Amazon

Ok so technically it's a PS4 game but it comes with a free (digital) upgrade to the PS5 edition. Cyberpunk 2077 is now one of the best games on the market, especially when paired with the new Phantom Liberty DLC expansion.

GTA V: was £24 now £17 at Amazon

One of the greatest games ever made, now on the latest generation of consoles. GTA V tells the story of three criminals from three different walks of life all living in the city of Los Santos, one of the most immersive open worlds ever made.

Riders Republic: was £24 now £17 at Amazon

This might be the most radical game ever made. Explore a vast open world via BMX, Wingsuit, Ski's, Snowboard and more as you conquer the environment and pull off awesome tricks online. Fans of skateboarding games should sign up instantly.