The 5 best PS5 games under £20 this Amazon Prime Day

We are big gamers here at T3, but It's not always the cheapest hobby. If you want to play all of the best PS5 games you have to know when to get them at the right price. If you've missed some big releases or been too busy to start the latest 100 RPG, don't worry as you can pick them up at a cut price for Amazon Prime Day.
In fact, we reckon you don't need more than £20 to guarantee yourself a good gaming experience. Here are the 5 best PS5 games for under £20 this Prime Day.
Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga:
was £19 now £16 at Amazon
Ok so it's not exactly a Death Star-sized saving but £16 for one of the best co-op games ever made is a steal. Perfect for Jedi's young and old, this game reimagines all 9 of the movies in fresh bricky glory.
CyberPunk 2077:
was £15 now £14 at Amazon
Ok so technically it's a PS4 game but it comes with a free (digital) upgrade to the PS5 edition. Cyberpunk 2077 is now one of the best games on the market, especially when paired with the new Phantom Liberty DLC expansion.
GTA V:
was £24 now £17 at Amazon
One of the greatest games ever made, now on the latest generation of consoles. GTA V tells the story of three criminals from three different walks of life all living in the city of Los Santos, one of the most immersive open worlds ever made.
Riders Republic: was £24 now £17 at Amazon
This might be the most radical game ever made. Explore a vast open world via BMX, Wingsuit, Ski's, Snowboard and more as you conquer the environment and pull off awesome tricks online. Fans of skateboarding games should sign up instantly.
Battlefield 2042: was £69 now £5 at Amazon
A massive 91% off of the latest instalment in the long-running series, Battlefield 2042 wasn't too popular with fans at launch but has since found its niche, and at this price, you can't go wrong with a few friends and the online multiplayer (FYI there is no single player).