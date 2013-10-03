T3 Gadget Awards 2013: The Winners

Previous Next 1/19

Smartphone and Gadget of the Year: HTC One

HTC's been on quite the rollercoaster over the last few years. It rose from nothing to be crowned our Brand of the Year in 2010. Then it very nearly whooshed back to obscurity with a string of strong but overly samey, under-sold smartphones. Now it's emerged from the doldrums to take the most coveted prize of all. The HTC One mixes fantastic design with innovative features to make the ultimate smartphone. HTC has gone for quality all over this tremendous handset, from the bold move of including a camera that employs “fewer but better” pixels, to the Beats Audio speakers.

£479 | Link: HTC