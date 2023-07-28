Struggling to sleep in the heat? Try these 8 cooling pyjamas

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

The summer months are filled with glorious sunshine, scorching temperatures, but one of the worst things about hot summer days… is the hot summer nights. Sleeping on the best mattress during a heatwave or just an unseasonably warm evening isn’t easy. The night is typically filled with a huge amount of sweating, tossing and turning, and finding it hard to breathe.

While many people will choose to strip down when it’s hot at night, experts don’t recommend sleeping in the nude. Sleeping naked can actually make you more hot and uncomfortable, as your sweat collects on your body and stays on the skin, rather than being wiped away by a moisture-wicking surface, like clothing.

So, wearing pyjamas and nightwear to bed can keep you cool, as long as you choose the right cooling fabrics to wear in the summer . To help you have a better night’s sleep while sleeping in the heat, here’s the 8 best cooling pyjamas, nightshirts and sets.

Best cooling pyjamas 2023