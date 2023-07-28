Struggling to sleep in the heat? Try these 8 cooling pyjamas

The summer months are filled with glorious sunshine, scorching temperatures, but one of the worst things about hot summer days… is the hot summer nights. Sleeping on the best mattress during a heatwave or just an unseasonably warm evening isn’t easy. The night is typically filled with a huge amount of sweating, tossing and turning, and finding it hard to breathe.
While many people will choose to strip down when it’s hot at night, experts don’t recommend sleeping in the nude. Sleeping naked can actually make you more hot and uncomfortable, as your sweat collects on your body and stays on the skin, rather than being wiped away by a moisture-wicking surface, like clothing.
So, wearing pyjamas and nightwear to bed can keep you cool, as long as you choose the right cooling fabrics to wear in the summer. To help you have a better night’s sleep while sleeping in the heat, here’s the 8 best cooling pyjamas, nightshirts and sets.
Best cooling pyjamas 2023
Breathable cotton nightie with a pretty embroidered design
Cotton is one of the most breathable fabrics you can wear in the heat, and The White Company Cotton Nightie is a pretty ditsy embroidered night dress which is made out of pure cotton. Nighties tend to be quite short and light, just like this cotton nightie from The White Company which has thin adjustable straps and the length allows for extra airflow and breathability to the body.
Bamboo antibacterial sleepwear with multiple patterns to choose from
Made from 100% bamboo fabric, the Nightire Under My Umbrella Sleepwear Set absorbs and evaporates sweat insanely quickly so you can sleep comfortably in all temperatures. As bamboo is antibacterial, it stays fresh for long and odour-free, so you don’t have to worry about your pyjamas smelling if you’ve had an excessively sweaty night’s sleep. These pyjamas are the most attractive on this list and are available in multiple colours and patterns, like this blush pink umbrella design.
Moisture-wicking linen pyjamas for all year round
The Piglet in Bed Gingham Pyjama Shorts Set are made of soft 100% stonewashed linen, another go-to material for keeping cool during the summer. Linen has high moisture-wicking abilities and can absorb 20% of its weight in water, so it’s ideal for overly sweaty sleepers. This cosy pyjama set from Piglet in Bed is thermoregulating, meaning it keeps you cool in the summer and cosy in the winter and it has a fun red and white gingham design.
Bio-based ModiCool fabric for extra breathability
For something super cosy and breathable, the Modibodi ModiCool T-Shirt Sleep Set is designed for sweat relief on hot nights. This sleep set is made with bio-based technology called ModiCool that helps regulate your body temperature, absorbs sweat and cools the skin. The organic cotton blend helps keep you cool while also feeling super soft and comfortable to sleep in.
Tencel pyjama set that’s super soft and biodegradable
Tencel is a versatile fabric that’s 50% more absorbent than cotton, which is why it’s particularly common in activewear and sleepwear. The Stripe & Stare Long Pyjama Set is made from 95% biodegradable Tencel micro modal materials, which is twice as soft as cotton and super breathable. The Stripe & Stare brand is focused on sustainability and if you buy this set, they’ll plant a tree with every order.
Hypoallergenic bamboo nightshirt with classic style
Bamboo is an amazing material which is often used in the best bed sheets due to their cooling properties. Compared to cotton, bamboo stays around 3-degrees cooler, absorbs moisture and allows body heat to escape and evaporate, so it’s a good material to choose for pyjamas. The Pretty You London Bamboo Nightshirt is not only incredibly temperature regulating, but it’s also soft to the touch and hypoallergenic, while having a stylish black and white piped design.
Super lightweight cotton PJ set with long sleeves
Long sleeved pyjamas in the summer, we hear you cry?! Well, the Soak&Sleep Mid Cotton PJ Set is another brilliant 100% cotton pair that’s super lightweight and breathable. The design is classic and timeless, and this brushed cotton grey marl/pink colourway is finished with pretty mother of pearl buttons. While the design looks formal and tailored, this set has a relaxed fit for extra comfort.
Sweat-wicking cotton and Tencel blend pyjamas in multiple colours
The M&S Cool Comfort Cotton Bodal Shortie Set is made from a cotton and Tencel modal blend. Both materials have been responsibly sourced and work together to draw moisture away from the body, making this set perfect for hot sticky nights. Part of the M&S collection, these pyjamas are available in multiple colours and are comfortably affordable.
