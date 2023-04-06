Sony's rumoured handheld PlayStation sounds like a swing and a miss

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Sony are reportedly working on a handheld gaming device, similar to the Steam Deck or the Asus ROG Ally, which was announced earlier this week. Except, it's not really similar at all.

According to Insider Gaming (opens in new tab), the new device, dubbed the Q Lite, looks set to be a streaming device, rather than a standalone console. That means that users will need a PS5 to make use of it.

The device is rumoured to feature an 8-inch touchscreen, which will offer adaptive streaming up to 1080p and 60fps. It's also said to use adaptive triggers for better haptic feedback, and will have built-in speakers.

For me, this feels like a missed opportunity. I'd regard myself as a pretty casual gamer, but the idea behind the Steam Deck and the ROG Ally are appealing. Having a device which I could pull out on a train, for example, to get a console-level experience without needing to worry about the dodgy WiFi connection, is tempting.

The household name status of Sony and the PlayStation would surely make a similar device a no-brainer for large swathes of people. I have very fond memories of the original PSP, which offered exactly that. The PS Vita had a dedicated army of fans, too.

Even looking at devices like the Nintendo Switch, which has enjoyed explosive popularity, shows just how big a market Sony could tap into. The PlayStation has legions of devoted followers, and I'd wager a good portion of those would be interested in taking their favourite games on the go.

There's no confirmed release date – or indeed, any official confirmation of this outside the leak – but Insider Gaming suggest it could launch at some point in the next 18 months.