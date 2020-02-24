Save £250/$220 on Bowflex SelectTech 552 and other HOT modular dumbbells deals for your home gym

Dial in for some big savings on the best modular dumbbells from Bowflex, NordicTrack, Men's Health and more

modular dumbbells deals
(Image credit: Men's Health/NordicTrack)

By

Modular dumbbells are the best dumbbells for your home gym and thanks to these deals, they will also cost you less than usual: way less! Modular dumbbell deals bring space-saver design and user-friendly adjustability down to a more accessible price point. Get your Bowflex, Powerblock and NordicTrack dumbbells for cheap today.

UK

• Get the Bowflex 2-24 Kg SelectTech Dumbbells (Pair) at Fitness Superstore for £399, was £649, you save £250

US

• Get the Bowflex 100182 SelectTech 552 Dumbbells with Workout DVD at Sears for $329, was $549, you save $220

Dumbbells should be the first piece of equipment you buy for your home gym. In case you need some inspiration, we have the best home dumbbell exercises for beginners and a range of other T3 workouts too. We have also reviewed the Bowflex Selecttech 1090i Dumbbells as well as the Men's Health Cast Iron Adjustable Dumbbells, for reference.

Bowflex 2-24 Kg SelectTech Dumbbells (Pair) | Sale price £399 | Was £649 | You save £250 at Fitness Superstore
15 dumbbells in one, the Bowflex 2-24 Kg SelectTech Dumbbells represent best in class quality and performance. use the dials at the end to choose the preferred amount of weight from 2 to 24 kilos. Buying a pair of these will replace no less than 30 individual weights, saving you all the floor space at home while also providing plenty of versatility to try a range of different exercises.View Deal

Select-A-Weight 55 Lb. Dumbbell Set | Sale price $299.96 | Was $499.99 | You save $200.03 at Sears
Similar to the Bowflex SelectTech dumbbells, the Select-A-Weight 55 Lb. Dumbbell Set is an adjustable dumbbell set of the best kind. There are some questionable reviews about this particular weight set at Sears, but online customer reviews are not the most reliable source of information if you ask us.View Deal

Power Block Sport 24 Adjustable Dumbbell | Prices from £134.99 at Amazon
The Power Block Sport 24 Adjustable Dumbbell replaces eight traditional dumbbells each and is adjustable between 1-10 kilos, making it more ideal for small weight/high rep workouts and even aerobic exercises. The Power Block system uses a patented pin and lock system. This is the updated 2020 model, mind!View Deal

Men's Health Cast Iron Adjustable Single Dumbbell – 40kg | Sale price £149.99 | Was £199.99 | You save £50 at Argos
Buying a pair of Men's Health Cast Iron Adjustable Dumbbells will probably provide enough resistance for any exercising you might do at home, while still being a £100 cheaper than a pair of Bowflex dumbbells. Adjustable between 5-40 kilos, by purchasing the Men's Health Cast Iron Adjustable Dumbbells, you can work every muscle in your body effectively, including the pecs and the glutes too. A real steal for this price!View Deal

