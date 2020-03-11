Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus deal: get 160GB data with NO upfront cost on O2

The brand new Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus is really something to behold: a beautiful, huge display is paired with an insanely crisp camera system and lightning fast internals. That's all very nice, you may be thinking, but it'll be well out of my budget. But that's where you're wrong: O2 is offering the S20 Plus with 160GB data (not a typo) for just £59 per month with no upfront costs.

When we got our hands on the S20, we absolutely loved it. Samsung has taken the S10 – already one of the best phones out there right now – and made it even better, upgrading the display tech, camera system, internal components, and a bunch of other stuff.

The S20 Plus improves on this even further, offering a huge 6.7-inch display, quad-camera system, and huge battery. Plus, you can stick a microSD card into this for extra storage. Take that iPhone users!

The O2 contract on offer has it all, too, with 160GB data – a pretty unbelievable amount on such a new smartphone and far above the 60GB usually on offer – plus unlimited texts and calls. Because the S20 Plus supports 5G, you'll be one of the best to get it on O2. Buffering will quickly be a thing of the past.

Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus 5G (128GB, Black) | O2 contract | 160GB data | Unlimited calls and texts | 5G + O2 WiFi | 24 month plan | £0 upfront | £59 per month | Available now

The Galaxy S20 Plus is, to put it mildly, an absolute beast of a smartphone and it'll easily last you to the end of this contract and beyond, especially with 160GB of data to play with every month, up from the standard 60GB O2 usually offers.View Deal

So, if the time has come for you to bag a brand new smartphone, O2 has you covered with this phenomenal deal on the brand new Galaxy S20 Plus 5G, one of the best Android smartphones money can buy right now.