PS5 hardware and games booked in for sale on new PlayStation Store

Sony is cutting out the middleman ahead of the PS5 launch next year with the announcement of a new addition to its online store that will see the console manufacturer sell its hardware, games, and more, directly to customers.

The new storefront will see products ranging from consoles and bundles - currently limited to the PS4 and PS4 Pro - the PS VR system and accessories, headsets, DualShock 4 Wireless Controllers, voucher codes for PS Plus subscriptions, and physical games, although this will be a limited selection with a view to expanding the available titles over time.

It's a smart move for Sony as we get closer to the next gen launch, and by selling its hardware and physical games directly to consumers, they can no doubt afford to offer more generous deals and discounts than that of its competitors, making it the most appealing place to spend your money.

Right now, for example, to mark the store going live, there are a couple of limited time promotional bundle deals running until October 31 for a PS4 and a PS4 Pro, both with a 12-month PS Plus subscription for $339.99 and $429.99 respectively. As an added bonus, PlayStation Plus members who are signed in to shop are eligible for free one-day express shipping.

(Image credit: PlayStation)

As for the PS5 launch, if the store is thriving next year, we could possibly see Sony limit availability of the PS5 elsewhere, or offer the chance for gamers to pick one up earlier than competing outlets - both methods of directing business away from high street and online retailers, and directly to PlayStation.

The website went live this week in the US, and while Sony hasn't addressed if and when we might see the same for other regions, it would be missing a trick if it didn't roll out in other major markets.

Source: PlayStation Blog