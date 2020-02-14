Philips Hue deal: buy 2 and save 20% – AND you can mix and match

Philips Hue lightbulbs have become a bit of a staple for people wanting to upgrade their home setup, offering an easy way to control the lights in any room using their nifty little bulbs and the app, available on Android and iOS, and Bluetooth.

The deal before you is a pretty great one: if you buy two sets of lightbulbs, Philips will give you a 20% discount on the total cost, for up to six items in total. That's a deal that could result in tens of pounds worth of savings if you're looking to kit out a few more rooms.

The best thing about the Hue lightbulbs is that they can, through the Hue Bridge accessory that's sold separately, be linked to one another. Picture this: you're walking up your drive way after a day at work and can switch on lights in specific rooms in specific ways (calming blues, for example) with the touch of a button.

Philips Hue smart lightbulbs | White and Coloured Lighting | App and Bluetooth controls | 2-Pack | Buy 2 & Save 20% | Available now

There's no excuse to not be living in the future when it comes to smart home tech, especially when great deals like this exist on the essentials. Being able to change the colour of the lights is really cool, especially combined with the smartphone app.View Deal

Better still, Philips has built-in the ability to control these smart lightbulbs via your voice, through the dedicated apps, offering a neat hands-free experience. If that isn't a bit of the future then we don't know what is.

So, if you've been feeling like your home needs a bit of an upgrade, look no further than this wicked deal on Philips Hue smart lightbulbs.