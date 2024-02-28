Outdoor expert shares five spring hikes you must try this year

The United Kingdom is a treasure trove of natural beauty, with rolling hills, magnificent mountains, rugged coastline and plenty of wildlife. And nothing quite beats lacing up your favourite hiking boots and exploring it on foot, does it?

With the days becoming lighter and the warmer weather (hopefully) not too far away, the start of walking season is almost in sight. If you’re looking for a new trail to explore, the outdoor experts at Blacks have shared five of the most beautiful hikes across the UK to add to your spring calendar. You probably already have a few favourite walks that you're keen to explore, but for those looking for something new, these are some classics.

If you're new to hiking, make sure you're prepared; a waterproof jacket is a must (we're still in the UK after all), appropriate footwear and layers are all essential. You may even want to pack some waterproof trousers, just in case, and don't forget a backpack, you'll want plenty of snacks and water to fuel your journey. Happy hiking!

Hadrian's Wall Path, Northern England

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If a historical hike is what you’re after, then look no further than the famous Hadrian’s Wall Path . The 84-mile trail follows the ancient Roman wall that once marked the northern frontier of the Roman Empire. The route offers breathtaking views of the Northumberland countryside and you’ll stumble across plenty of other historical landmarks too, such as Roman forts and the famous Sycamore Gap.

Blacks' experts say you can expect mixed terrain on this route, with some steep climbs and descents. But there’s several to choose from that vary in distance and difficulty, so you can find something to suit you.

Cotswold Way, Gloucestershire, England

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This 102-mile trail is ideal for those looking for a peaceful, picture-perfect walk, as you’ll stroll through honey-coloured villages and historic market towns of the Cotswolds. You can expect beautiful views of rolling hills, pastoral landscapes and lots of wildflowers whilst on this trail.

It’s one of the easier walks, with well-maintained trails, so it’s ideal for families looking for a weekend adventure. You’ll encounter a few challenging climbs and descents, but there are alternative paths if you’d rather avoid them.

The Pennine Way, the Midlands

(Image credit: Getty Images)

You’ll encounter wildflower meadows, rolling hills, cute villages and beautiful waterfalls on the Pennie Way, but this hike isn’t for the faint hearted. It’s a 268-mile trail stretching from Edale in the Peak District to Kirk Yetholm just inside Scotland. Blacks' experts say this makes it the most challenging walk in the UK, with steep climbs and rocky terrain. The weather can also be unpredictable too, so make sure you check the forecast beforehand, plan your route carefully and tell someone where you’re going. It’s truly an epic hike.

South West Coast Path, South West England

(Image credit: Getty Images)

You’ll be surrounded by superb coastline on this 630-mile trail as it follows the entire coastline of the South West peninsula. Expect to see lots of rugged cliffs and golden beaches. Also, take a pair of binoculars with you if you have some, as the spring time brings plenty of birdlife and you may even spot a grey seal.

It’s a beautiful walk, but Blacks say it’s still one of the most challenging, with some rugged terrain, steep climbs and descents. Their advice is to always have a more manageable route as your plan B, just in case the weather takes a turn.

West Highland Way, Scottish Highlands

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The West Highland Way is Scotland’s most popular long distance route, stretching 96-miles from Milngavie to Fort William. As you can imagine, you’ll pass some incredible views, and landmarks on this trail including Ben Nevis and Loch Lomond, and in the spring you can spot plenty of wildlife too.